17 Westport

Amenities
Beautiful lot features large quiet private backyard facing the beautiful tree-lined tranquil Venta Spur Walking trail and it gives the added sense of privacy. Gorgeous single-family home with stunning open floor plan with custom laminated wood flooring throughout downstairs. This immaculate 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths ready-to-move in house is located at the Northwood community. The house is beamed and vaulted ceiling; plantation shutters; living room, family room and kitchen have recessed lights; family room has comfortable and cozy with romantic red brick fireplace; master suite that features sophisticated huge retreat sitting area for relaxation, and another fireplace. Built-in cabinets in the garage with 2 car spaces. Northwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle, Northwood High and Great location near Northwood Community Park. Short walk to Award-Winning schools and 2 great community parks featuring tennis, soccer and baseball fields