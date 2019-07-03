17 Westport

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities garage tennis court

Beautiful lot features large quiet private backyard facing the beautiful tree-lined tranquil Venta Spur Walking trail and it gives the added sense of privacy. Gorgeous single-family home with stunning open floor plan with custom laminated wood flooring throughout downstairs. This immaculate 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths ready-to-move in house is located at the Northwood community. The house is beamed and vaulted ceiling; plantation shutters; living room, family room and kitchen have recessed lights; family room has comfortable and cozy with romantic red brick fireplace; master suite that features sophisticated huge retreat sitting area for relaxation, and another fireplace. Built-in cabinets in the garage with 2 car spaces. Northwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle, Northwood High and Great location near Northwood Community Park. Short walk to Award-Winning schools and 2 great community parks featuring tennis, soccer and baseball fields