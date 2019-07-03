All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

17 Westport

17 Westport · No Longer Available
Location

17 Westport, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Beautiful lot features large quiet private backyard facing the beautiful tree-lined tranquil Venta Spur Walking trail and it gives the added sense of privacy. Gorgeous single-family home with stunning open floor plan with custom laminated wood flooring throughout downstairs. This immaculate 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths ready-to-move in house is located at the Northwood community. The house is beamed and vaulted ceiling; plantation shutters; living room, family room and kitchen have recessed lights; family room has comfortable and cozy with romantic red brick fireplace; master suite that features sophisticated huge retreat sitting area for relaxation, and another fireplace. Built-in cabinets in the garage with 2 car spaces. Northwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle, Northwood High and Great location near Northwood Community Park. Short walk to Award-Winning schools and 2 great community parks featuring tennis, soccer and baseball fields

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Westport have any available units?
17 Westport doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Westport have?
Some of 17 Westport's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Westport currently offering any rent specials?
17 Westport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Westport pet-friendly?
No, 17 Westport is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Westport offer parking?
Yes, 17 Westport offers parking.
Does 17 Westport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Westport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Westport have a pool?
No, 17 Westport does not have a pool.
Does 17 Westport have accessible units?
No, 17 Westport does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Westport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Westport has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Westport have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Westport does not have units with air conditioning.
