17 Daffodil

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Premium end-unit with partial pool view in outstanding location. Two large covered balconies provide a fantastic indoor/outdoor living experience. This open floor plan with elegant hardwood flooring, upgraded carpet, large dining area, designer paint, romantic fireplace and has an abundance of natural lighting. The beautifully upgraded kitchen comes complete with separate cook-top and oven, built-in microwave, and sit-up bar. This home is located just steps to one of four private, community pools, spas, tennis, volleyball and upscale Oak Creek dining. Easily accessible to freeways, dining and schools!