Irvine, CA
17 Daffodil
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM

17 Daffodil

17 Daffodil · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

17 Daffodil, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Premium end-unit with partial pool view in outstanding location. Two large covered balconies provide a fantastic indoor/outdoor living experience. This open floor plan with elegant hardwood flooring, upgraded carpet, large dining area, designer paint, romantic fireplace and has an abundance of natural lighting. The beautifully upgraded kitchen comes complete with separate cook-top and oven, built-in microwave, and sit-up bar. This home is located just steps to one of four private, community pools, spas, tennis, volleyball and upscale Oak Creek dining. Easily accessible to freeways, dining and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Daffodil have any available units?
17 Daffodil doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Daffodil have?
Some of 17 Daffodil's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Daffodil currently offering any rent specials?
17 Daffodil is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Daffodil pet-friendly?
No, 17 Daffodil is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Daffodil offer parking?
Yes, 17 Daffodil offers parking.
Does 17 Daffodil have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Daffodil does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Daffodil have a pool?
Yes, 17 Daffodil has a pool.
Does 17 Daffodil have accessible units?
No, 17 Daffodil does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Daffodil have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Daffodil does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Daffodil have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Daffodil does not have units with air conditioning.
