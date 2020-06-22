17 Butterfly

Amenities

**** The Most Desirable 4 Bedrooms + 3 Bathrooms In Irvine **** With 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Downstairs *** Newer Oak Front Door *** Wood Flooring Throughout, Large Living Room, Family Room with Fireplace *** Kitchen with Newer Appliances, Granite Countertops and Nook. Recess Lightings Throughout. Totally Remodeled Bathrooms with Granite Countertops and Fixtures, Scraped Ceilings with Crown Mouldings Throughout.*** Oversized Balcony off the Master Bedroom with Great View. Mirrored Closet. Newer Windows Throughout Plus Newer Roof. *** Nice Sized Enclosed Private Front and Side Yards, Central Air Conditioning, *** 2 Car Attached Garage with Roll-up Door. **** Walk to 2 Pools, 2 Spas, 2 Tennis Courts, School, Library, Park with Beautiful Lake and Shopping.****