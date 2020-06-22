All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:43 AM

17 Butterfly

17 Butterfly · (949) 861-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Butterfly, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
**** The Most Desirable 4 Bedrooms + 3 Bathrooms In Irvine **** With 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Downstairs *** Newer Oak Front Door *** Wood Flooring Throughout, Large Living Room, Family Room with Fireplace *** Kitchen with Newer Appliances, Granite Countertops and Nook. Recess Lightings Throughout. Totally Remodeled Bathrooms with Granite Countertops and Fixtures, Scraped Ceilings with Crown Mouldings Throughout.*** Oversized Balcony off the Master Bedroom with Great View. Mirrored Closet. Newer Windows Throughout Plus Newer Roof. *** Nice Sized Enclosed Private Front and Side Yards, Central Air Conditioning, *** 2 Car Attached Garage with Roll-up Door. **** Walk to 2 Pools, 2 Spas, 2 Tennis Courts, School, Library, Park with Beautiful Lake and Shopping.****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Butterfly have any available units?
17 Butterfly has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Butterfly have?
Some of 17 Butterfly's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Butterfly currently offering any rent specials?
17 Butterfly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Butterfly pet-friendly?
No, 17 Butterfly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Butterfly offer parking?
Yes, 17 Butterfly does offer parking.
Does 17 Butterfly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Butterfly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Butterfly have a pool?
Yes, 17 Butterfly has a pool.
Does 17 Butterfly have accessible units?
No, 17 Butterfly does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Butterfly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Butterfly has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Butterfly have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Butterfly has units with air conditioning.
