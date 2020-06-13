All apartments in Irvine
17 Bahia

17 Bahia · No Longer Available
Location

17 Bahia, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

IMMACULATE WESTPARK PROMENADE DETACHED HOME - 3 BD / 2.5BA, 1779 sqft, 2 Story, detached home. Gorgeous grounds, gated courtyard entry. Low maintenance rear grounds with Patio, private spa with waterfall, built in barbecue and lush landscaping. Living room with fireplace and adjacent formal dining area. Family room area off kitchen. Kitchen with cultured marble counter tops, gas cook top, electric oven and dishwasher. All bedrooms are up. Master with walk in closet and attached master bath. 2 good size additional bedrooms and full hall bath. Neutral decor. Direct access 2 car garage with opener Plus driveway. Lots of storage in garage. Built in ironing board in garage. Full size laundry hookup. Owner may consider small pet. No Smoking

(RLNE4865324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Bahia have any available units?
17 Bahia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Bahia have?
Some of 17 Bahia's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Bahia currently offering any rent specials?
17 Bahia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Bahia pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Bahia is pet friendly.
Does 17 Bahia offer parking?
Yes, 17 Bahia offers parking.
Does 17 Bahia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Bahia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Bahia have a pool?
No, 17 Bahia does not have a pool.
Does 17 Bahia have accessible units?
No, 17 Bahia does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Bahia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Bahia has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Bahia have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Bahia does not have units with air conditioning.
