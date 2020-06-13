Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

IMMACULATE WESTPARK PROMENADE DETACHED HOME - 3 BD / 2.5BA, 1779 sqft, 2 Story, detached home. Gorgeous grounds, gated courtyard entry. Low maintenance rear grounds with Patio, private spa with waterfall, built in barbecue and lush landscaping. Living room with fireplace and adjacent formal dining area. Family room area off kitchen. Kitchen with cultured marble counter tops, gas cook top, electric oven and dishwasher. All bedrooms are up. Master with walk in closet and attached master bath. 2 good size additional bedrooms and full hall bath. Neutral decor. Direct access 2 car garage with opener Plus driveway. Lots of storage in garage. Built in ironing board in garage. Full size laundry hookup. Owner may consider small pet. No Smoking



