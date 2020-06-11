All apartments in Irvine
168 Scale

168 Scale · No Longer Available
Location

168 Scale, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Ready to move in home awaits you with plan 1 at ADAGIO AT CADENCE PARK in the great park.****** Best location of all, corner lot. HUGE SIZED FRONT PORCH. EXTRA ASSIGNED PARKING LOT.****** Enjoy the two levels with welcoming large front porch, wide open concept living & dining area that offer great entertainment for family gathering. Even more spacious with outdoor California room with sliding door for a refreshing breeze and a party. Perfect 1 bed /1 bath downstairs. Master bed offers huge sized balcony for the private chatting. This home offers bright sunlight with modern touch that boasts the convenience of daily living. ********This home is located walking distance to the new Cadence Park K-8 school******** Community amenities includes pool, parks, and many more~. CADENCE PARK IN GREAT PARK.

If not on GPS. Head southeast on irvine blvd. Turn right on modjeska. Turn right on character. Pass benchmark (you will pass Lennar sales office on the right & ADAGIO on the left.168 scale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Scale have any available units?
168 Scale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 168 Scale have?
Some of 168 Scale's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Scale currently offering any rent specials?
168 Scale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Scale pet-friendly?
No, 168 Scale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 168 Scale offer parking?
Yes, 168 Scale offers parking.
Does 168 Scale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Scale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Scale have a pool?
Yes, 168 Scale has a pool.
Does 168 Scale have accessible units?
No, 168 Scale does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Scale have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Scale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Scale have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Scale does not have units with air conditioning.
