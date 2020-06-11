Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Ready to move in home awaits you with plan 1 at ADAGIO AT CADENCE PARK in the great park.****** Best location of all, corner lot. HUGE SIZED FRONT PORCH. EXTRA ASSIGNED PARKING LOT.****** Enjoy the two levels with welcoming large front porch, wide open concept living & dining area that offer great entertainment for family gathering. Even more spacious with outdoor California room with sliding door for a refreshing breeze and a party. Perfect 1 bed /1 bath downstairs. Master bed offers huge sized balcony for the private chatting. This home offers bright sunlight with modern touch that boasts the convenience of daily living. ********This home is located walking distance to the new Cadence Park K-8 school******** Community amenities includes pool, parks, and many more~. CADENCE PARK IN GREAT PARK.



If not on GPS. Head southeast on irvine blvd. Turn right on modjeska. Turn right on character. Pass benchmark (you will pass Lennar sales office on the right & ADAGIO on the left.168 scale