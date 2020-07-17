All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 167 Rockwood Unit #53.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
167 Rockwood Unit #53
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

167 Rockwood Unit #53

167 Rockwood · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

167 Rockwood, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Fantastic, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse property rental in a Very Bikeable rated Woodbridge neighborhood in Irvine. It’s just minutes away to and from many establishments in Downtown Irvine.

The comfy, bright, and spacious interior features polished hardwood flooring, tile flooring in the kitchen, big windows with blinds, glass doors, and fireplace. Cooking is a breeze on its nice kitchen which is already equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinets with ample storage, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Shower stall and floating vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for your convenience. For climate control, the home has installed central AC and forced-air for heating. No smoking in the property. The exterior has a backyard. The tenant must take care of it. There’s also a storage room in the backyard for the renter to use.

Pet-friendly home but only small pets under 30 lbs. with a $500 pet deposit/pet. It comes with a 2-car carport.

The tenant pays for electricity (Edison), water, gas, and will take care of landscaping (no landscaping fee). The landlord will cover trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 79

Nearby parks: Blue Lake Park, Culverwood Wilderness Park, and Culverdale Wilderness Park.

Bus lines:
79 Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile
79A Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile
167 Orange – Irvine - 0.5 mile
212 Irvine - San Juan Capistrano Express ** - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5887092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Rockwood Unit #53 have any available units?
167 Rockwood Unit #53 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 167 Rockwood Unit #53 have?
Some of 167 Rockwood Unit #53's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Rockwood Unit #53 currently offering any rent specials?
167 Rockwood Unit #53 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Rockwood Unit #53 pet-friendly?
Yes, 167 Rockwood Unit #53 is pet friendly.
Does 167 Rockwood Unit #53 offer parking?
Yes, 167 Rockwood Unit #53 offers parking.
Does 167 Rockwood Unit #53 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 Rockwood Unit #53 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Rockwood Unit #53 have a pool?
No, 167 Rockwood Unit #53 does not have a pool.
Does 167 Rockwood Unit #53 have accessible units?
No, 167 Rockwood Unit #53 does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Rockwood Unit #53 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Rockwood Unit #53 has units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Rockwood Unit #53 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 167 Rockwood Unit #53 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 167 Rockwood Unit #53?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity