167 Rockwood Unit #53

Fantastic, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse property rental in a Very Bikeable rated Woodbridge neighborhood in Irvine. It’s just minutes away to and from many establishments in Downtown Irvine.



The comfy, bright, and spacious interior features polished hardwood flooring, tile flooring in the kitchen, big windows with blinds, glass doors, and fireplace. Cooking is a breeze on its nice kitchen which is already equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinets with ample storage, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Shower stall and floating vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for your convenience. For climate control, the home has installed central AC and forced-air for heating. No smoking in the property. The exterior has a backyard. The tenant must take care of it. There’s also a storage room in the backyard for the renter to use.



Pet-friendly home but only small pets under 30 lbs. with a $500 pet deposit/pet. It comes with a 2-car carport.



The tenant pays for electricity (Edison), water, gas, and will take care of landscaping (no landscaping fee). The landlord will cover trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bike Score: 79



Nearby parks: Blue Lake Park, Culverwood Wilderness Park, and Culverdale Wilderness Park.



Bus lines:

79 Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile

79A Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile

167 Orange – Irvine - 0.5 mile

212 Irvine - San Juan Capistrano Express ** - 0.5 mile



