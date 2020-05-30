All apartments in Irvine
167 Quiet Grove
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

167 Quiet Grove

167 Quiet Grove · No Longer Available
Location

167 Quiet Grove, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
New detached condo built in 2018 with 3bd 2.5ba + spacious Bonus room and located at a quiet lot in silverleaf . Refregirator, Washer and Dryer included. White wood shutter installed all rooms. Low maintenance private courtyard/ sideyard. Kitchen area features central island, pental quartz countertops, satin white thermofoil cabinet, european brand gas range/ microwave /dishwasher. Ceramic tile at entry/kitchen/bath/ laundry and plush carpet throughout living areas. Recessed LED lights in most area. Two car garage with extra storage area. Minutes walking distance to two large swimming pools and playgrounds. Great park is just across the street. Top ranking Irvine school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Quiet Grove have any available units?
167 Quiet Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 167 Quiet Grove have?
Some of 167 Quiet Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Quiet Grove currently offering any rent specials?
167 Quiet Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Quiet Grove pet-friendly?
No, 167 Quiet Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 167 Quiet Grove offer parking?
Yes, 167 Quiet Grove offers parking.
Does 167 Quiet Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 Quiet Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Quiet Grove have a pool?
Yes, 167 Quiet Grove has a pool.
Does 167 Quiet Grove have accessible units?
No, 167 Quiet Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Quiet Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Quiet Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Quiet Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 Quiet Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

