167 Quiet Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool playground courtyard

New detached condo built in 2018 with 3bd 2.5ba + spacious Bonus room and located at a quiet lot in silverleaf . Refregirator, Washer and Dryer included. White wood shutter installed all rooms. Low maintenance private courtyard/ sideyard. Kitchen area features central island, pental quartz countertops, satin white thermofoil cabinet, european brand gas range/ microwave /dishwasher. Ceramic tile at entry/kitchen/bath/ laundry and plush carpet throughout living areas. Recessed LED lights in most area. Two car garage with extra storage area. Minutes walking distance to two large swimming pools and playgrounds. Great park is just across the street. Top ranking Irvine school district.