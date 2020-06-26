All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:27 PM

167 Great Lawn

167 Great Lawn · No Longer Available
Location

167 Great Lawn, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Highly upgraded 4 bedroom Woodbury home in the Stonetree development. Fabulous corner location across from the park and walking distance to the elementary school. Very light and bright inside with abundance of windows. Enjoy the spacious gourmet kitchen with stunning granite counter tops and back splash. Open floor plan with cherry hardwood flooring downstairs. Four bedrooms and 3.5 baths will give your buyer plenty of space to relax and enjoy life to the fullest One bedroom and full bath plus additional bathroom downstairs. Upgraded cabinets throughout. Refrigerator included. Great Irvine schools. Enjoy life in the friendly and active community of Woodbury offering an array of outdoor activities. 7 pools and man spas, tennis courts, basketball courts, nine acre private recreation center with multi-purpose rooms, fireplaces and barbecue areas, town center, schools, parks and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Great Lawn have any available units?
167 Great Lawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 167 Great Lawn have?
Some of 167 Great Lawn's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Great Lawn currently offering any rent specials?
167 Great Lawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Great Lawn pet-friendly?
No, 167 Great Lawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 167 Great Lawn offer parking?
Yes, 167 Great Lawn offers parking.
Does 167 Great Lawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Great Lawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Great Lawn have a pool?
Yes, 167 Great Lawn has a pool.
Does 167 Great Lawn have accessible units?
No, 167 Great Lawn does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Great Lawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Great Lawn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Great Lawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 Great Lawn does not have units with air conditioning.
