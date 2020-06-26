167 Great Lawn

Amenities

Highly upgraded 4 bedroom Woodbury home in the Stonetree development. Fabulous corner location across from the park and walking distance to the elementary school. Very light and bright inside with abundance of windows. Enjoy the spacious gourmet kitchen with stunning granite counter tops and back splash. Open floor plan with cherry hardwood flooring downstairs. Four bedrooms and 3.5 baths will give your buyer plenty of space to relax and enjoy life to the fullest One bedroom and full bath plus additional bathroom downstairs. Upgraded cabinets throughout. Refrigerator included. Great Irvine schools. Enjoy life in the friendly and active community of Woodbury offering an array of outdoor activities. 7 pools and man spas, tennis courts, basketball courts, nine acre private recreation center with multi-purpose rooms, fireplaces and barbecue areas, town center, schools, parks and so much more.