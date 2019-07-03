166 Firefly

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful home at LUNA in Portola Springs! Spacious open floor plan downstairs with beautiful upgraded wood flooring and year new high quality carpets. The dark granite counter compliments perfectly with the Satin white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The home is bright and airy with beautiful shutters and drapery throughout. All bedrooms are located upstairs including a master suite with a large walk-in closet, separate commode and dual vanity's. Two additional large bedrooms, a full bath, loft and a laundry room complete with washer and dryer finishes the upstairs. Neighborhood play area and pool is only a very short walking distance down the street. Close to Irvine shopping and entertainment as well as easy access to major freeways. Portola Springs elementary is a short walk away. Excellent middle and high schools in Jeffrey Trail and Portola High.