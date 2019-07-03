All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:13 PM

166 Firefly

166 Firefly · No Longer Available
Location

166 Firefly, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home at LUNA in Portola Springs! Spacious open floor plan downstairs with beautiful upgraded wood flooring and year new high quality carpets. The dark granite counter compliments perfectly with the Satin white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The home is bright and airy with beautiful shutters and drapery throughout. All bedrooms are located upstairs including a master suite with a large walk-in closet, separate commode and dual vanity's. Two additional large bedrooms, a full bath, loft and a laundry room complete with washer and dryer finishes the upstairs. Neighborhood play area and pool is only a very short walking distance down the street. Close to Irvine shopping and entertainment as well as easy access to major freeways. Portola Springs elementary is a short walk away. Excellent middle and high schools in Jeffrey Trail and Portola High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Firefly have any available units?
166 Firefly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 166 Firefly have?
Some of 166 Firefly's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Firefly currently offering any rent specials?
166 Firefly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Firefly pet-friendly?
No, 166 Firefly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 166 Firefly offer parking?
Yes, 166 Firefly offers parking.
Does 166 Firefly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Firefly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Firefly have a pool?
Yes, 166 Firefly has a pool.
Does 166 Firefly have accessible units?
No, 166 Firefly does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Firefly have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Firefly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Firefly have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Firefly does not have units with air conditioning.
