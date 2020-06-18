All apartments in Irvine
165 Tribeca

165 Tribeca · (949) 690-4106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Tribeca, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2532 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful Townhome is located in Central Park West is in one of the best locations in the tract. This spacious three-story home has great views from every floor and showcases a unique floorplan with Lennar's Everything’s Included features package. Such features include a gourmet kitchen with 2 1/4" flat edge quartz countertops, stainless steel GE Monogram appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, epoxy flooring in garage and built-in cabinets for addition storage with workbench, water softener, master bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower with full height ceramic tile surround and walk-in closet. The third level of this home showcases a huge bonus room with a wrap-around deck and wet bar, this is an entertainer's dream! The world-class amenities at Central Park West include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 square foot gym and fitness facilities and a community event center. Convenient to Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UCI, and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Tribeca have any available units?
165 Tribeca has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Tribeca have?
Some of 165 Tribeca's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Tribeca currently offering any rent specials?
165 Tribeca isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Tribeca pet-friendly?
No, 165 Tribeca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 165 Tribeca offer parking?
Yes, 165 Tribeca does offer parking.
Does 165 Tribeca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Tribeca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Tribeca have a pool?
Yes, 165 Tribeca has a pool.
Does 165 Tribeca have accessible units?
Yes, 165 Tribeca has accessible units.
Does 165 Tribeca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Tribeca has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Tribeca have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Tribeca does not have units with air conditioning.
