165 Tribeca

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful Townhome is located in Central Park West is in one of the best locations in the tract. This spacious three-story home has great views from every floor and showcases a unique floorplan with Lennar's Everything’s Included features package. Such features include a gourmet kitchen with 2 1/4" flat edge quartz countertops, stainless steel GE Monogram appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, epoxy flooring in garage and built-in cabinets for addition storage with workbench, water softener, master bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower with full height ceramic tile surround and walk-in closet. The third level of this home showcases a huge bonus room with a wrap-around deck and wet bar, this is an entertainer's dream! The world-class amenities at Central Park West include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 square foot gym and fitness facilities and a community event center. Convenient to Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UCI, and John Wayne Airport.