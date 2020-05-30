165 Briarwood

Amenities

Welcome to the Village of Woodbridge A Lower end unit Condo is a 1st Floor End Unit with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom which features a very extra large patio/courtyard in the rear of condo for all you private BBQ's and family fun, 6' vinyl fencing for privacy and with direct access from your carport that sits right behind home. This condo features laminate wood flooring in Kitchen and Dining Area. Tile Flooring in Bathroom. Master Bedroom with adjoining private sink/sitting area. Comes with a Washer and Dryer, Fridge. Indoor Laundry, located in the Desirable Woodbridge Community with full access to all the Woodbridge amenities 22 Pools to enjoy including a saltwater pool, 24 Tennis courts, 40 Parks, Playgrounds, Tot lots and Lakes, sandy beach fronts with firepits. Woodbridge lake fishing, Stonecreek and blue lake swim clubs, bikeways and pathways for walking, 4 elementary schools 2 middle schools that are Award Winning Schools. Irvine Valley College and shopping within walking distance FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING CALL OR TEXT STEVEN E AT 949-246-7511