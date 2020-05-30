All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 165 Briarwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
165 Briarwood
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

165 Briarwood

165 Briarwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

165 Briarwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome to the Village of Woodbridge A Lower end unit Condo is a 1st Floor End Unit with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom which features a very extra large patio/courtyard in the rear of condo for all you private BBQ's and family fun, 6' vinyl fencing for privacy and with direct access from your carport that sits right behind home. This condo features laminate wood flooring in Kitchen and Dining Area. Tile Flooring in Bathroom. Master Bedroom with adjoining private sink/sitting area. Comes with a Washer and Dryer, Fridge. Indoor Laundry, located in the Desirable Woodbridge Community with full access to all the Woodbridge amenities 22 Pools to enjoy including a saltwater pool, 24 Tennis courts, 40 Parks, Playgrounds, Tot lots and Lakes, sandy beach fronts with firepits. Woodbridge lake fishing, Stonecreek and blue lake swim clubs, bikeways and pathways for walking, 4 elementary schools 2 middle schools that are Award Winning Schools. Irvine Valley College and shopping within walking distance FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING CALL OR TEXT STEVEN E AT 949-246-7511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Briarwood have any available units?
165 Briarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 165 Briarwood have?
Some of 165 Briarwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Briarwood currently offering any rent specials?
165 Briarwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Briarwood pet-friendly?
No, 165 Briarwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 165 Briarwood offer parking?
Yes, 165 Briarwood offers parking.
Does 165 Briarwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Briarwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Briarwood have a pool?
Yes, 165 Briarwood has a pool.
Does 165 Briarwood have accessible units?
No, 165 Briarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Briarwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Briarwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Briarwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Briarwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology