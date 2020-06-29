163 Allium

Amenities

Great location at the end of a cul-de-sac street! Morden Light and bright 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath Single Family Home with approx. 3,000 square feet living space on an over-sized 6,000+ square foot lot. All bedrooms are suites, including one main floor bedroom with full bathroom. Direct access garage with 2 tank-less hot water heaters. Gorgeous, custom light hardwood flooring throughout, travertine & tile flooring in the bathrooms, and custom carpet in some of the bedrooms. Features gourmet kitchen with recessed lighting, walk-in pantry, built-in gas stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Spacious dining room and living area. Huge private backyard with exterior fireplace and plenty of space for entertaining. Backyard also includes custom made 40 ft wide stone waterfall. Great Pavilion Park community amenities including pools spars, parks and tot lot. A must see!!