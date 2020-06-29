All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

163 Allium

163 Allium · No Longer Available
Location

163 Allium, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great location at the end of a cul-de-sac street! Morden Light and bright 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath Single Family Home with approx. 3,000 square feet living space on an over-sized 6,000+ square foot lot. All bedrooms are suites, including one main floor bedroom with full bathroom. Direct access garage with 2 tank-less hot water heaters. Gorgeous, custom light hardwood flooring throughout, travertine & tile flooring in the bathrooms, and custom carpet in some of the bedrooms. Features gourmet kitchen with recessed lighting, walk-in pantry, built-in gas stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Spacious dining room and living area. Huge private backyard with exterior fireplace and plenty of space for entertaining. Backyard also includes custom made 40 ft wide stone waterfall. Great Pavilion Park community amenities including pools spars, parks and tot lot. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Allium have any available units?
163 Allium doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 163 Allium have?
Some of 163 Allium's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Allium currently offering any rent specials?
163 Allium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Allium pet-friendly?
No, 163 Allium is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 163 Allium offer parking?
Yes, 163 Allium offers parking.
Does 163 Allium have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Allium does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Allium have a pool?
Yes, 163 Allium has a pool.
Does 163 Allium have accessible units?
No, 163 Allium does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Allium have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Allium has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Allium have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Allium does not have units with air conditioning.
