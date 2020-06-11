1611 Reggio Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This spacious and bright two bedroom, two bath is located in the highly desirable Aventura community. You'll love the private end unit location plus the floor plan as no one is living above or below. An abundance of windows and two skylights bring in tons of natural sunlight. The kitchen is open to the living room making it perfect for entertaining, and the living room features a gas fireplace and 9 foot ceilings. Recent upgrades include newer carpet, paint, updated light fixtures. A new refrigerator will be included and new window blinds will be installed prior to move-in. Master suite is spacious and features two closets (mirrored doors), and the master bath boasts dual sinks. Washer and dryer are included for your use in the convenient two car direct access garage. Private balcony off the living room is perfect for your patio furniture and barbeque. You're sure to appreciate the tinted windows for privacy and dual pane windows for energy efficiency. Convenient location near Crossroads Shopping Center, The District, The Spectrum, John Wayne Airport and 405 freeway. Great area and community to call home!