Irvine, CA
1611 Reggio Aisle
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:00 PM

1611 Reggio Aisle

1611 Reggio Aisle · No Longer Available
Irvine
Westpark
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

1611 Reggio Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This spacious and bright two bedroom, two bath is located in the highly desirable Aventura community. You'll love the private end unit location plus the floor plan as no one is living above or below. An abundance of windows and two skylights bring in tons of natural sunlight. The kitchen is open to the living room making it perfect for entertaining, and the living room features a gas fireplace and 9 foot ceilings. Recent upgrades include newer carpet, paint, updated light fixtures. A new refrigerator will be included and new window blinds will be installed prior to move-in. Master suite is spacious and features two closets (mirrored doors), and the master bath boasts dual sinks. Washer and dryer are included for your use in the convenient two car direct access garage. Private balcony off the living room is perfect for your patio furniture and barbeque. You're sure to appreciate the tinted windows for privacy and dual pane windows for energy efficiency. Convenient location near Crossroads Shopping Center, The District, The Spectrum, John Wayne Airport and 405 freeway. Great area and community to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Reggio Aisle have any available units?
1611 Reggio Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1611 Reggio Aisle have?
Some of 1611 Reggio Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Reggio Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Reggio Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Reggio Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Reggio Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1611 Reggio Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Reggio Aisle offers parking.
Does 1611 Reggio Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 Reggio Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Reggio Aisle have a pool?
No, 1611 Reggio Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Reggio Aisle have accessible units?
No, 1611 Reggio Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Reggio Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Reggio Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Reggio Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Reggio Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
