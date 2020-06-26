All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:31 AM

16 Utah

16 Utah · No Longer Available
Location

16 Utah, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great bright corner lot home in the gated community of Harvard square. Home offers three spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with two car direct access garage with a driveway. Large private yard with plenty of grass and patio area. Neutral color travertine flooring throughout the main floor and carpeting on the second floor. Brand new kitchen cabinets and countertops. Formal living and dining room. Large family room with a breakfast area and open to the kitchen. Fireplace in the family room. Plantations shutters. Walking distance to schools and shopping. Association pool and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Utah have any available units?
16 Utah doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Utah have?
Some of 16 Utah's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Utah currently offering any rent specials?
16 Utah is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Utah pet-friendly?
No, 16 Utah is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Utah offer parking?
Yes, 16 Utah offers parking.
Does 16 Utah have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Utah does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Utah have a pool?
Yes, 16 Utah has a pool.
Does 16 Utah have accessible units?
No, 16 Utah does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Utah have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Utah does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Utah have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Utah does not have units with air conditioning.
