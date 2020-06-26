Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great bright corner lot home in the gated community of Harvard square. Home offers three spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with two car direct access garage with a driveway. Large private yard with plenty of grass and patio area. Neutral color travertine flooring throughout the main floor and carpeting on the second floor. Brand new kitchen cabinets and countertops. Formal living and dining room. Large family room with a breakfast area and open to the kitchen. Fireplace in the family room. Plantations shutters. Walking distance to schools and shopping. Association pool and parks.