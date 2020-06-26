Great bright corner lot home in the gated community of Harvard square. Home offers three spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with two car direct access garage with a driveway. Large private yard with plenty of grass and patio area. Neutral color travertine flooring throughout the main floor and carpeting on the second floor. Brand new kitchen cabinets and countertops. Formal living and dining room. Large family room with a breakfast area and open to the kitchen. Fireplace in the family room. Plantations shutters. Walking distance to schools and shopping. Association pool and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
