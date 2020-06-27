16 Stonepine

Amenities

Perfect Location in Irvine! Single Story Open House Today JULY 13th 9:30-11:30 - OPEN HOUSE TODAY JULY 13th 9:30-11:30AM -Rare single story patio home for lease in the much sought after "Smoketree" Development in Irvine. Close to College, schools, parks, golf, shopping and freeways. This spacious and immaculate end unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living Room with fireplace, kitchen with eating area. It was recently remodeled: Scraped ceilings, kitchen has new white quartz counter tops with stainless steel sink, newer stainless steel appliances; new porcelain tile flooring in Entry, Kitchen, Eating Area, Living Room, both Baths and Hallway; Newer baseboards, new paint, newer triple pane windows; New mirrored wardrobe doors in all 3 rooms; Air Conditioning. Two car garage has direct entry to enclosed and covered patio. Go directly into the home from the patio. Very private. Association pool, spa and clubhouse. Owner pays HOA - no other resident parking permitted on premises except for guests (only two cars for this unit as it has a two car garage!). Absolutely No Smokers. One small dog will be considered.

