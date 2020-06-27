All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 16 Stonepine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
16 Stonepine
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

16 Stonepine

16 Stonepine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16 Stonepine, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Perfect Location in Irvine! Single Story Open House Today JULY 13th 9:30-11:30 - OPEN HOUSE TODAY JULY 13th 9:30-11:30AM -Rare single story patio home for lease in the much sought after "Smoketree" Development in Irvine. Close to College, schools, parks, golf, shopping and freeways. This spacious and immaculate end unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living Room with fireplace, kitchen with eating area. It was recently remodeled: Scraped ceilings, kitchen has new white quartz counter tops with stainless steel sink, newer stainless steel appliances; new porcelain tile flooring in Entry, Kitchen, Eating Area, Living Room, both Baths and Hallway; Newer baseboards, new paint, newer triple pane windows; New mirrored wardrobe doors in all 3 rooms; Air Conditioning. Two car garage has direct entry to enclosed and covered patio. Go directly into the home from the patio. Very private. Association pool, spa and clubhouse. Owner pays HOA - no other resident parking permitted on premises except for guests (only two cars for this unit as it has a two car garage!). Absolutely No Smokers. One small dog will be considered.
VACANT and ready for move-in - Apply online at www.7GPropertyManagement.com
Office Phone: (714) 378-1472 Go Online and complete Guest Card for viewing Appointment..
OPEN HOUSE TODAY JULY 13th 9:30 TO 11:30 AM

(RLNE5021767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Stonepine have any available units?
16 Stonepine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Stonepine have?
Some of 16 Stonepine's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Stonepine currently offering any rent specials?
16 Stonepine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Stonepine pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Stonepine is pet friendly.
Does 16 Stonepine offer parking?
Yes, 16 Stonepine offers parking.
Does 16 Stonepine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Stonepine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Stonepine have a pool?
Yes, 16 Stonepine has a pool.
Does 16 Stonepine have accessible units?
No, 16 Stonepine does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Stonepine have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Stonepine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Stonepine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Stonepine has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology