16 Santa Victoria Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

THIS IS SUCH BRIGHT AND LIGHT HOME WITH HOMEY FEELING WHEN YOU WALK INTO THE FRONT DOOR.

WONDERFUL WESTPARK RAVENNA TRACT, INTERIOR LOCATION, 4 BEDROOM ALL UPSTAIRS, 2.5 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DRIVE WAY.

NEWER ENGINEER FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS, LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILING, FORMAL DINNING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE,

SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST NOOK/EATING AREA. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED BUT NO WARRANTY AND TENANT'S MUST MAINTAIN IT. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, WINDOW VIEW OVER BACKYARD, SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB. UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM. K-8TH GRADES SCHOOL, PLAZA VISTA, HAS EXCELLENT EDUCATION REPUTATION AND BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL.

TENNIS COURT,PARKS AND COMMUNITY ARE STEP AWAY. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING CENTER AND FREEWAY.

NO PET PLEASE. GOOD CREDIT A MUST PLEASE