All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 16 Rainbow Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
16 Rainbow Ridge
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

16 Rainbow Ridge

16 Rainbow Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16 Rainbow Ridge, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Prestigious TURTLE ROCK...UPSTAIRS/VIEW OF TREES....8-9 1/2 ft. ceilings Recessed lighting.. Entry into Formal Living room with cozy fireplace......Diningroom....PLUS DEN/office/bedroom off of the living room....Living room slider leads to a viewing deck to see lush landscape...Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops...strainless steel appliances..refrigerator included.....room for a breakfast table....Two separate very large bedrooms with a master suite with two different vanities and two sinks. The second bedroom is separate and very private.. Inside full laundry..washer and dryer included...recessed light... NEW Paint, NEW flooring.....2 car oversized garage/storage....This is living at its best- PRIVATE for residents only.....tot lots, basketball court.... 2 SPAS, Swimming POOL, TENNIS COURTS.......TURTLE ROCK COMMUNITY PARK....Enormous walking and picnic areas...Nature center....IUSD Award-winning schools...UNIVERSITY HIGH....Near Irvine Valley College (IVC) and the University of CA. in Irvine (UCI).......Close to WORLD CLASS shopping, SOUTH COAST PLAZA, Newport Beach FASHION ISLAND, Mission Viejo, Laguna Beach..NEAR #405, #55, #73# 133, #5, #241, #261...HALF way between LA & SD. Hurry on this one..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Rainbow Ridge have any available units?
16 Rainbow Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Rainbow Ridge have?
Some of 16 Rainbow Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Rainbow Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
16 Rainbow Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Rainbow Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 16 Rainbow Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Rainbow Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 16 Rainbow Ridge offers parking.
Does 16 Rainbow Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Rainbow Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Rainbow Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 16 Rainbow Ridge has a pool.
Does 16 Rainbow Ridge have accessible units?
No, 16 Rainbow Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Rainbow Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Rainbow Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Rainbow Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Rainbow Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology