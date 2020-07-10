16 Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Prestigious TURTLE ROCK...UPSTAIRS/VIEW OF TREES....8-9 1/2 ft. ceilings Recessed lighting.. Entry into Formal Living room with cozy fireplace......Diningroom....PLUS DEN/office/bedroom off of the living room....Living room slider leads to a viewing deck to see lush landscape...Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops...strainless steel appliances..refrigerator included.....room for a breakfast table....Two separate very large bedrooms with a master suite with two different vanities and two sinks. The second bedroom is separate and very private.. Inside full laundry..washer and dryer included...recessed light... NEW Paint, NEW flooring.....2 car oversized garage/storage....This is living at its best- PRIVATE for residents only.....tot lots, basketball court.... 2 SPAS, Swimming POOL, TENNIS COURTS.......TURTLE ROCK COMMUNITY PARK....Enormous walking and picnic areas...Nature center....IUSD Award-winning schools...UNIVERSITY HIGH....Near Irvine Valley College (IVC) and the University of CA. in Irvine (UCI).......Close to WORLD CLASS shopping, SOUTH COAST PLAZA, Newport Beach FASHION ISLAND, Mission Viejo, Laguna Beach..NEAR #405, #55, #73# 133, #5, #241, #261...HALF way between LA & SD. Hurry on this one..