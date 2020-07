Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Best Location for 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath Townhouse. New Paint and new flooring. Clean and Bright. Large living room with fireplace, Formal Dinning room. Open Kitchen. Individual laundry room w/shelving, two car side x side garage, The Best HOA amenities in Irvine: pools, parks, spas, clubhouse, sports courts, close to shopping, walking distant to Hicks Canyon and Beckman Hill Schools.Provide REFRIGERATOR/WASHER/DRYER without Warranty.