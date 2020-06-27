All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 16 Cedarspring.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
16 Cedarspring
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

16 Cedarspring

16 Cedarspring · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16 Cedarspring, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
One of Woodbridge's most beautiful custom homes. Superb location inside the loop near California Distinguished Eastshore Elementary, the North Lake, Tennis Club, 4 pools and parks! A lovely landscaped walkway with paving stones leads to a magnificent, richly stained front door. The home has been significantly remodeled and expanded throughout with hardwood floors on both levels. The modern Great Room design seems to be what everyone is looking for! Wait 'til you see the state of the art all white kitchen with Carrera marble over-sized Island with stools 5. A white marble subway-tile backsplash and white Shaker style cabinets completes the look! Other special features: Thermador French door built-in refrigerator, 6 burner gas cooktop + grill, professional vent, under-counter microwave, Thermador dishwasher, pull-out shelves on rollers, turntable corner cabinets, wood front appliances, white porcelain farmhouse sink, instant hot water and filtration system & brushed nickel hardware. There are 4 bedrooms plus office on the main floor including the Master Bedroom Suite. The Master Bath features a gorgeous travertine shower with tub, dual sinks and granite counters. There are 2 Master-size bedrooms upstairs, well-appointed with window seats, custom closets and woodwork. They share a bath with dual sinks. A hallway skylight brightens the classic wood staircase. Rare in Woodbridge is a dual AC/Heating system. This is a very special home! Some furniture may be included and the piano!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Cedarspring have any available units?
16 Cedarspring doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Cedarspring have?
Some of 16 Cedarspring's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Cedarspring currently offering any rent specials?
16 Cedarspring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Cedarspring pet-friendly?
No, 16 Cedarspring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Cedarspring offer parking?
Yes, 16 Cedarspring offers parking.
Does 16 Cedarspring have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Cedarspring does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Cedarspring have a pool?
Yes, 16 Cedarspring has a pool.
Does 16 Cedarspring have accessible units?
No, 16 Cedarspring does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Cedarspring have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Cedarspring has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Cedarspring have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Cedarspring has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology