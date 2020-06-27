16 Cedarspring

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

One of Woodbridge's most beautiful custom homes. Superb location inside the loop near California Distinguished Eastshore Elementary, the North Lake, Tennis Club, 4 pools and parks! A lovely landscaped walkway with paving stones leads to a magnificent, richly stained front door. The home has been significantly remodeled and expanded throughout with hardwood floors on both levels. The modern Great Room design seems to be what everyone is looking for! Wait 'til you see the state of the art all white kitchen with Carrera marble over-sized Island with stools 5. A white marble subway-tile backsplash and white Shaker style cabinets completes the look! Other special features: Thermador French door built-in refrigerator, 6 burner gas cooktop + grill, professional vent, under-counter microwave, Thermador dishwasher, pull-out shelves on rollers, turntable corner cabinets, wood front appliances, white porcelain farmhouse sink, instant hot water and filtration system & brushed nickel hardware. There are 4 bedrooms plus office on the main floor including the Master Bedroom Suite. The Master Bath features a gorgeous travertine shower with tub, dual sinks and granite counters. There are 2 Master-size bedrooms upstairs, well-appointed with window seats, custom closets and woodwork. They share a bath with dual sinks. A hallway skylight brightens the classic wood staircase. Rare in Woodbridge is a dual AC/Heating system. This is a very special home! Some furniture may be included and the piano!