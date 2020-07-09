159 Magnet

Amenities

pet friendly new construction recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool new construction

Beautiful TriPointe Home Near the Great Park in Irvine - New construction in 2017



This chic three-story town home is decidedly modern and all-around posh. Inspired by the clean lines and the distinctive aesthetic of Art Deco style. Nicely upgraded kitchen tile back splash and beautiful plank flooring.



You will definitely enjoy this wonderful new home in Parasol Park!



Parasol Park is one of the newest Great Park Neighborhoods, featuring walkable/bikeable trails throughout that connect you to all of the Great Park Neighborhoods and its many amenities.



Perfect your green thumb at the community Greenhouse or take a dip at the resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining and entertainment.



Lets not forget the prestigious Irvine Unified School District, including the Beacon Park School (K-8) and Portola High School, both located onsite. Its pure form, pure fun at Parasol Park.



All appliances included.



Contact: Alan@lrsrm.com for more information and to schedule a showing appointment. 949-689-5637



3bd/3.5 ba 1,675 square feet. 3 story townhome - One Year New !



LRS Realty & Management is a Fair Housing Realtor/Broker



(RLNE3786336)