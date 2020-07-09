All apartments in Irvine
159 Magnet

159 Magnet · No Longer Available
Location

159 Magnet, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
new construction
Beautiful TriPointe Home Near the Great Park in Irvine - New construction in 2017

This chic three-story town home is decidedly modern and all-around posh. Inspired by the clean lines and the distinctive aesthetic of Art Deco style. Nicely upgraded kitchen tile back splash and beautiful plank flooring.

You will definitely enjoy this wonderful new home in Parasol Park!

Parasol Park is one of the newest Great Park Neighborhoods, featuring walkable/bikeable trails throughout that connect you to all of the Great Park Neighborhoods and its many amenities.

Perfect your green thumb at the community Greenhouse or take a dip at the resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining and entertainment.

Lets not forget the prestigious Irvine Unified School District, including the Beacon Park School (K-8) and Portola High School, both located onsite. Its pure form, pure fun at Parasol Park.

All appliances included.

Contact: Alan@lrsrm.com for more information and to schedule a showing appointment. 949-689-5637

3bd/3.5 ba 1,675 square feet. 3 story townhome - One Year New !

LRS Realty & Management is a Fair Housing Realtor/Broker

(RLNE3786336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Magnet have any available units?
159 Magnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 159 Magnet have?
Some of 159 Magnet's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Magnet currently offering any rent specials?
159 Magnet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Magnet pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Magnet is pet friendly.
Does 159 Magnet offer parking?
No, 159 Magnet does not offer parking.
Does 159 Magnet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Magnet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Magnet have a pool?
Yes, 159 Magnet has a pool.
Does 159 Magnet have accessible units?
No, 159 Magnet does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Magnet have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Magnet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Magnet have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Magnet does not have units with air conditioning.

