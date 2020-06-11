All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 158 Stage.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
158 Stage
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

158 Stage

158 Stage · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

158 Stage, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New Luxurious Fully Detached Home has 2,151 sq. ft., 4 Beds 3.5 Baths and 2 car garage plus 1 add'l private parking. The first floor features a spacious 4th bedroom with its own en suite bathroom which can be used as a private office or be rented out to a roommate for additional income. The third floor features a huge Owner's Suite with walk-in shower bath and spacious walk-in closet and 2 normal size bedrooms which share a bathroom with dual vanities. The laundry room is conveniently on 3rd floor. The 2nd floor features a stunning designer kitchen with walk-in pantry and an island adjacent to a huge open dining area. The spacious great room with windows all around brings in ample natural light that created the feeling of airy and relaxing is open to a large covered deck. Home is situated in Deco Tract at Cadence Park which is part of The OC Great Park Neighborhoods that offer a wonderful family-oriented lifestyle. The amenities are endless here with 5 community parks (Cadence, Parasol, Beacon, The Pools and Pavilion Park) in addition to The OC Great Park. Residents can access all 4 main swimming pools plus an 8-lane competition pool at The Pools Park, LIFE WILL BE DIFFERENT HERE! Pictures shown are from the MODEL Home by K. Hovnanian Homes. Actual home is still being built with estimate closing by end of January.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Stage have any available units?
158 Stage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 158 Stage have?
Some of 158 Stage's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Stage currently offering any rent specials?
158 Stage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Stage pet-friendly?
No, 158 Stage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 158 Stage offer parking?
Yes, 158 Stage offers parking.
Does 158 Stage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Stage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Stage have a pool?
Yes, 158 Stage has a pool.
Does 158 Stage have accessible units?
No, 158 Stage does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Stage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Stage has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Stage have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 Stage does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology