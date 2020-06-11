Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Brand New Luxurious Fully Detached Home has 2,151 sq. ft., 4 Beds 3.5 Baths and 2 car garage plus 1 add'l private parking. The first floor features a spacious 4th bedroom with its own en suite bathroom which can be used as a private office or be rented out to a roommate for additional income. The third floor features a huge Owner's Suite with walk-in shower bath and spacious walk-in closet and 2 normal size bedrooms which share a bathroom with dual vanities. The laundry room is conveniently on 3rd floor. The 2nd floor features a stunning designer kitchen with walk-in pantry and an island adjacent to a huge open dining area. The spacious great room with windows all around brings in ample natural light that created the feeling of airy and relaxing is open to a large covered deck. Home is situated in Deco Tract at Cadence Park which is part of The OC Great Park Neighborhoods that offer a wonderful family-oriented lifestyle. The amenities are endless here with 5 community parks (Cadence, Parasol, Beacon, The Pools and Pavilion Park) in addition to The OC Great Park. Residents can access all 4 main swimming pools plus an 8-lane competition pool at The Pools Park, LIFE WILL BE DIFFERENT HERE! Pictures shown are from the MODEL Home by K. Hovnanian Homes. Actual home is still being built with estimate closing by end of January.