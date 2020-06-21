All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
157 Bowery
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

157 Bowery

157 Bowery · (949) 247-1842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Irvine
Irvine Business Complex
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

157 Bowery, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Brand New Home!Welcome to Tribeca in the heart of the Irvine Financial District. This brand-new construction features Lennar’s “Everything’s Included” in your dream home with Smart Products-supported by Amazon Alexa, providing the high-tech convenience lifestyle. stunning views, recessed energy-efficient LED lighting, boasting three large bedrooms, walk-in closet, featuring a multitude of windows for exceptional light, and an oversized viewing deck. Open floor plan with high ceiling; Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel 5 burner gas cooktop and built-in oven, modern wall-mount hood. ENERGY STAR dishwasher with Sensor Cycle. Extra padding carpet throughout three bedrooms provide extra cushion to the touch. Honeywell Wi-Fi-connected central heating and air conditioning; well-wrapped balcony; two-car garages with big storage space. The world-class amenities at Central Park West include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 square foot gym and fitness facilities. Renowned restaurants and shopping centers nearby, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, The District, DJ Plaza, UTC/UCI campus, Irvine Spectrum, and OC performing Arts Center; Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport, all are all closely within the reach. This unit, on the 3rd level of total 4 levels, is quiet, facing east. Beautiful window coverings will be installed soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Bowery have any available units?
157 Bowery has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 157 Bowery have?
Some of 157 Bowery's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
157 Bowery isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 157 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 157 Bowery offer parking?
Yes, 157 Bowery does offer parking.
Does 157 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Bowery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Bowery have a pool?
Yes, 157 Bowery has a pool.
Does 157 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 157 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Bowery has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Bowery have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 157 Bowery has units with air conditioning.
