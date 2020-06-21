157 Bowery

Amenities
Brand New Home!Welcome to Tribeca in the heart of the Irvine Financial District. This brand-new construction features Lennar’s “Everything’s Included” in your dream home with Smart Products-supported by Amazon Alexa, providing the high-tech convenience lifestyle. stunning views, recessed energy-efficient LED lighting, boasting three large bedrooms, walk-in closet, featuring a multitude of windows for exceptional light, and an oversized viewing deck. Open floor plan with high ceiling; Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel 5 burner gas cooktop and built-in oven, modern wall-mount hood. ENERGY STAR dishwasher with Sensor Cycle. Extra padding carpet throughout three bedrooms provide extra cushion to the touch. Honeywell Wi-Fi-connected central heating and air conditioning; well-wrapped balcony; two-car garages with big storage space. The world-class amenities at Central Park West include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 square foot gym and fitness facilities. Renowned restaurants and shopping centers nearby, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, The District, DJ Plaza, UTC/UCI campus, Irvine Spectrum, and OC performing Arts Center; Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport, all are all closely within the reach. This unit, on the 3rd level of total 4 levels, is quiet, facing east. Beautiful window coverings will be installed soon.