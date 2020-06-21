157 Bowery

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access new construction

Brand New Home!Welcome to Tribeca in the heart of the Irvine Financial District. This brand-new construction features Lennar’s “Everything’s Included” in your dream home with Smart Products-supported by Amazon Alexa, providing the high-tech convenience lifestyle. stunning views, recessed energy-efficient LED lighting, boasting three large bedrooms, walk-in closet, featuring a multitude of windows for exceptional light, and an oversized viewing deck. Open floor plan with high ceiling; Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel 5 burner gas cooktop and built-in oven, modern wall-mount hood. ENERGY STAR dishwasher with Sensor Cycle. Extra padding carpet throughout three bedrooms provide extra cushion to the touch. Honeywell Wi-Fi-connected central heating and air conditioning; well-wrapped balcony; two-car garages with big storage space. The world-class amenities at Central Park West include two resort-style saline pools and spas, an 8000 square foot gym and fitness facilities. Renowned restaurants and shopping centers nearby, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, The District, DJ Plaza, UTC/UCI campus, Irvine Spectrum, and OC performing Arts Center; Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport, all are all closely within the reach. This unit, on the 3rd level of total 4 levels, is quiet, facing east. Beautiful window coverings will be installed soon.