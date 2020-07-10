All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

156 Bishop Landing

156 Bishop Lndg · No Longer Available
Location

156 Bishop Lndg, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Home in Eastwood Village. Gorgeous One story with relaxing front porch. Features an Open Kitchen/Living Room Layout with New Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Quartz Countertops. Tile Floors, and lots of Natural Light. Nicely upgraded with great room and kitchen combination with sit-up breakfast countertop. The Spacious Master Bedroom and Bathroom Features Dual Sinks, Large Shower, and Walk-in Closet. The Second Bedroom also spacious beautiful carpet. Includes Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer. Attached Two Car Tandem Garage. Award-winning Irvine Unified Schools- Stonegate Elementary. Sierra Vista Middle, Northwood High. Nearby Resort-like Amenities, including Club House, Pools, Spas, Tot lots, Parks, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeways. A must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Bishop Landing have any available units?
156 Bishop Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 156 Bishop Landing have?
Some of 156 Bishop Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Bishop Landing currently offering any rent specials?
156 Bishop Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Bishop Landing pet-friendly?
No, 156 Bishop Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 156 Bishop Landing offer parking?
Yes, 156 Bishop Landing offers parking.
Does 156 Bishop Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 Bishop Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Bishop Landing have a pool?
Yes, 156 Bishop Landing has a pool.
Does 156 Bishop Landing have accessible units?
No, 156 Bishop Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Bishop Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Bishop Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Bishop Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Bishop Landing does not have units with air conditioning.

