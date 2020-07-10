156 Bishop Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Home in Eastwood Village. Gorgeous One story with relaxing front porch. Features an Open Kitchen/Living Room Layout with New Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Quartz Countertops. Tile Floors, and lots of Natural Light. Nicely upgraded with great room and kitchen combination with sit-up breakfast countertop. The Spacious Master Bedroom and Bathroom Features Dual Sinks, Large Shower, and Walk-in Closet. The Second Bedroom also spacious beautiful carpet. Includes Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer. Attached Two Car Tandem Garage. Award-winning Irvine Unified Schools- Stonegate Elementary. Sierra Vista Middle, Northwood High. Nearby Resort-like Amenities, including Club House, Pools, Spas, Tot lots, Parks, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeways. A must see!!!