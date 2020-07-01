All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM

155 Newington

155 Newington · No Longer Available
Location

155 Newington, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Newer house, built 2016, 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom. One-bedroom downstairs. Highly upgraded Home located in the award-winning Great Park Neighborhoods at Beacon Park in Irvine. Walking distance to the Beacon Elementary/Middle School and the community center, pool, trails and the spacious multi theme central park. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an island with an eating bar and beautiful cabinetry. Highly upgraded tile floors downstairs. (looks like wood floor). Located at face to park. Beacon School K-8 is nearby. Please visit Irvine school web site to get more details. You must see this house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Newington have any available units?
155 Newington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 155 Newington have?
Some of 155 Newington's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Newington currently offering any rent specials?
155 Newington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Newington pet-friendly?
No, 155 Newington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 155 Newington offer parking?
No, 155 Newington does not offer parking.
Does 155 Newington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Newington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Newington have a pool?
Yes, 155 Newington has a pool.
Does 155 Newington have accessible units?
No, 155 Newington does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Newington have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Newington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Newington have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Newington does not have units with air conditioning.
