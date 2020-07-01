155 Newington

Amenities

Newer house, built 2016, 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom. One-bedroom downstairs. Highly upgraded Home located in the award-winning Great Park Neighborhoods at Beacon Park in Irvine. Walking distance to the Beacon Elementary/Middle School and the community center, pool, trails and the spacious multi theme central park. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an island with an eating bar and beautiful cabinetry. Highly upgraded tile floors downstairs. (looks like wood floor). Located at face to park. Beacon School K-8 is nearby. Please visit Irvine school web site to get more details. You must see this house.