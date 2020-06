Amenities

Conveniently located at Irvine Center Dr & Jeffrey Rd, this 6B/3B single family house is just cross street from IVC. Walking distance to IVC, Sihai plaza and easy access to 99 Ranch market plaza. One downstairs Bedroom with own/semi-private bath is for lease, size 10x11 feet. Tenant share common area (kitchen, family room, living room) with owner. Non-smoking. Vegetarian owner prefers vegetarian tenant or light cooking. Single occupancy allowed. Student welcome. Utilities are included.