15306 Normandie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Walking distance to schools ,shopping center, library and north lake. Very convenient location.Lowest price per sq.ft. Moving-in

condition. New paint one year and totally remodeled in 2006. Open floor plan with Sky-Light and Natural Light, 5 bedroom with

walking closest, 5 bath with tiled walls, ( 3 attached bath), spacious Master bath with jacuzzi and electric fireplace in the Master

Bedroom, one main floor bedroom and bath. Amazing Wood Staircase open to the living area. Flooring is travertine and wood.

Window coverings with 3.5" Bass wood shutters. Wood flooring with baseboard all over the house & crown molding on the main

floor. Gourmet kitchen with a center island with 5 burners stove & three divided granite counter. All stainless appliances. Surround

Sound Wired Entertainment room at the upper level. Laundry at the upper level. Large commercial size on demand tankless water

heater. Relaxing & sparkling Salt water pool with the vacuum, lots of fruit trees & low maintenance landscape. Backyard with gas

line hookup for family BBQ cookout. Garage with epoxy flooring, storage cabinets & electric stove with counter with storage cabinet

and wash area. 3 ton 2 air condition unit. Solar panel. Landlord motivated and can include with parts of furniture.