15306 Normandie Avenue

Amenities
Walking distance to schools ,shopping center, library and north lake. Very convenient location.Lowest price per sq.ft. Moving-in
condition. New paint one year and totally remodeled in 2006. Open floor plan with Sky-Light and Natural Light, 5 bedroom with
walking closest, 5 bath with tiled walls, ( 3 attached bath), spacious Master bath with jacuzzi and electric fireplace in the Master
Bedroom, one main floor bedroom and bath. Amazing Wood Staircase open to the living area. Flooring is travertine and wood.
Window coverings with 3.5" Bass wood shutters. Wood flooring with baseboard all over the house & crown molding on the main
floor. Gourmet kitchen with a center island with 5 burners stove & three divided granite counter. All stainless appliances. Surround
Sound Wired Entertainment room at the upper level. Laundry at the upper level. Large commercial size on demand tankless water
heater. Relaxing & sparkling Salt water pool with the vacuum, lots of fruit trees & low maintenance landscape. Backyard with gas
line hookup for family BBQ cookout. Garage with epoxy flooring, storage cabinets & electric stove with counter with storage cabinet
and wash area. 3 ton 2 air condition unit. Solar panel. Landlord motivated and can include with parts of furniture.