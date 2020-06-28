All apartments in Irvine
15306 Normandie Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:21 AM

15306 Normandie Avenue

15306 Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15306 Normandie Avenue, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Walking distance to schools ,shopping center, library and north lake. Very convenient location.Lowest price per sq.ft. Moving-in
condition. New paint one year and totally remodeled in 2006. Open floor plan with Sky-Light and Natural Light, 5 bedroom with
walking closest, 5 bath with tiled walls, ( 3 attached bath), spacious Master bath with jacuzzi and electric fireplace in the Master
Bedroom, one main floor bedroom and bath. Amazing Wood Staircase open to the living area. Flooring is travertine and wood.
Window coverings with 3.5" Bass wood shutters. Wood flooring with baseboard all over the house & crown molding on the main
floor. Gourmet kitchen with a center island with 5 burners stove & three divided granite counter. All stainless appliances. Surround
Sound Wired Entertainment room at the upper level. Laundry at the upper level. Large commercial size on demand tankless water
heater. Relaxing & sparkling Salt water pool with the vacuum, lots of fruit trees & low maintenance landscape. Backyard with gas
line hookup for family BBQ cookout. Garage with epoxy flooring, storage cabinets & electric stove with counter with storage cabinet
and wash area. 3 ton 2 air condition unit. Solar panel. Landlord motivated and can include with parts of furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15306 Normandie Avenue have any available units?
15306 Normandie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15306 Normandie Avenue have?
Some of 15306 Normandie Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15306 Normandie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15306 Normandie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15306 Normandie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15306 Normandie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15306 Normandie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15306 Normandie Avenue offers parking.
Does 15306 Normandie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15306 Normandie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15306 Normandie Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15306 Normandie Avenue has a pool.
Does 15306 Normandie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15306 Normandie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15306 Normandie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15306 Normandie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15306 Normandie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15306 Normandie Avenue has units with air conditioning.
