153 Stepping Stone Available 12/15/19 LOVELY "QUAIL HILL CASALON" CONDO - Lovely Quail Hill condo. Tri Level with 1 br. and 1 full bath down and 2 bedrooms up. Great kitchen with dining area and built ins. Granite counters. Wood look tile and new carpet flooring. Living room with fireplace and french doors to balcony. 3 baths. AC, 2 car garage. Great Quail Hill location . Walk to shopping,restaurants. Easy access to freeway. Owner may consider small pet. No Smoking.



(RLNE5204640)