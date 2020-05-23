152 Coral Rose

Amenities

LIVE IN ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOODS IN IRVINE! THIS CONDO HAS IT ALL! 2-bed, 2.5 baths, corner lot location with cool ocean breezes. Near Newport Coast and a short distance from local beaches. Also centrally located close to UCI and the 73 freeway. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. Well-cared for upgraded corner unit! Enter from the first floor then go up the stairs to the beautifully appointed, light and bright living room, guest powder room, upgraded kitchen, and dining area. Travertine flooring and Plantation shutters throughout. Fully upgraded kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, spacious white cabinets, gas stove, built-in microwave, double-door refrigerator, and dishwasher. Parallel to the living room and dining room is a balcony patio with a storage closet. Up to the third floor is the spacious master bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet, another nice sized bedroom and separate full bathroom. Also present is a convenient laundry closet with a stackable washer and dryer. Neutral Berber carpet in the bedrooms and stairs. Great location across from Las Lomas Park, Vista Verde Elementary School, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts! A close walk to the community pool and picnic area. The condo comes with a 2-car garage and plenty of guest parking! Pet-friendly too.