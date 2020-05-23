All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 152 Coral Rose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
152 Coral Rose
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:47 PM

152 Coral Rose

152 Coral Rose · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

152 Coral Rose, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
LIVE IN ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOODS IN IRVINE! THIS CONDO HAS IT ALL! 2-bed, 2.5 baths, corner lot location with cool ocean breezes. Near Newport Coast and a short distance from local beaches. Also centrally located close to UCI and the 73 freeway. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. Well-cared for upgraded corner unit! Enter from the first floor then go up the stairs to the beautifully appointed, light and bright living room, guest powder room, upgraded kitchen, and dining area. Travertine flooring and Plantation shutters throughout. Fully upgraded kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, spacious white cabinets, gas stove, built-in microwave, double-door refrigerator, and dishwasher. Parallel to the living room and dining room is a balcony patio with a storage closet. Up to the third floor is the spacious master bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet, another nice sized bedroom and separate full bathroom. Also present is a convenient laundry closet with a stackable washer and dryer. Neutral Berber carpet in the bedrooms and stairs. Great location across from Las Lomas Park, Vista Verde Elementary School, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts! A close walk to the community pool and picnic area. The condo comes with a 2-car garage and plenty of guest parking! Pet-friendly too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Coral Rose have any available units?
152 Coral Rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 152 Coral Rose have?
Some of 152 Coral Rose's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Coral Rose currently offering any rent specials?
152 Coral Rose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Coral Rose pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Coral Rose is pet friendly.
Does 152 Coral Rose offer parking?
Yes, 152 Coral Rose offers parking.
Does 152 Coral Rose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Coral Rose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Coral Rose have a pool?
Yes, 152 Coral Rose has a pool.
Does 152 Coral Rose have accessible units?
No, 152 Coral Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Coral Rose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Coral Rose has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Coral Rose have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Coral Rose does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology