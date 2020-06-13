All apartments in Irvine
152 Borrego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

152 Borrego

152 Borrego
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

152 Borrego, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rare 2 story end unit with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths - with a main floor bedroom in the heart of Portola Springs. Nobody above or below and street facing which makes it convenient. Open floor plan concept with a spacious kitchen; boasting an extended island with sink, dark granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets with brushed nickel hardware, stainless appliances and full tile back splash. The downstairs bath has a clear glass shower door with white tile enclosure. Newer luxury vinyl wood laminate flooring throughout the downstairs. Interior laundry room. 2 car direct access garage. Upstairs has upgraded carpet and 2 spacious bedrooms; the master has a walk in closet and the second bedroom is an en-suite with it's own private bath. Nice size patio space in the front of the home. Close proximity to the HOA pool, park and picnic areas and is situated in the highly sought after Irvine School district. Enjoy entertainment or dining at Irvine spectrum or at the Great Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Borrego have any available units?
152 Borrego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 152 Borrego have?
Some of 152 Borrego's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Borrego currently offering any rent specials?
152 Borrego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Borrego pet-friendly?
No, 152 Borrego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 152 Borrego offer parking?
Yes, 152 Borrego offers parking.
Does 152 Borrego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Borrego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Borrego have a pool?
Yes, 152 Borrego has a pool.
Does 152 Borrego have accessible units?
No, 152 Borrego does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Borrego have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Borrego does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Borrego have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Borrego does not have units with air conditioning.
