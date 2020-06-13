152 Borrego

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Rare 2 story end unit with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths - with a main floor bedroom in the heart of Portola Springs. Nobody above or below and street facing which makes it convenient. Open floor plan concept with a spacious kitchen; boasting an extended island with sink, dark granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets with brushed nickel hardware, stainless appliances and full tile back splash. The downstairs bath has a clear glass shower door with white tile enclosure. Newer luxury vinyl wood laminate flooring throughout the downstairs. Interior laundry room. 2 car direct access garage. Upstairs has upgraded carpet and 2 spacious bedrooms; the master has a walk in closet and the second bedroom is an en-suite with it's own private bath. Nice size patio space in the front of the home. Close proximity to the HOA pool, park and picnic areas and is situated in the highly sought after Irvine School district. Enjoy entertainment or dining at Irvine spectrum or at the Great Park.