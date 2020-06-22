15052 Clemons Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Large Single Family Home in the Ranch Community. End unit property, located at the cul-de-sac, private location, with a large backyard and RV/Boat parking! High ceiling, open floor plan, one bedroom & bath downstair. Well defined functional floor plan, fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, family room and a HUGE bonus room upstairs. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new dishwasher, new microwave and new cooking range. Laminated wood floor at downstairs, newer carpet at the upper level and new furnace. Nice neutral new paint and plantation shutters throughout. Airy and bright, pristine move in condition! Closes to HWY 5, IVC, restaurants and shoppings!