Irvine, CA
15052 Clemons Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15052 Clemons Circle

15052 Clemons Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

15052 Clemons Circle, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Large Single Family Home in the Ranch Community. End unit property, located at the cul-de-sac, private location, with a large backyard and RV/Boat parking! High ceiling, open floor plan, one bedroom & bath downstair. Well defined functional floor plan, fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, family room and a HUGE bonus room upstairs. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new dishwasher, new microwave and new cooking range. Laminated wood floor at downstairs, newer carpet at the upper level and new furnace. Nice neutral new paint and plantation shutters throughout. Airy and bright, pristine move in condition! Closes to HWY 5, IVC, restaurants and shoppings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15052 Clemons Circle have any available units?
15052 Clemons Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15052 Clemons Circle have?
Some of 15052 Clemons Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15052 Clemons Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15052 Clemons Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15052 Clemons Circle pet-friendly?
No, 15052 Clemons Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15052 Clemons Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15052 Clemons Circle does offer parking.
Does 15052 Clemons Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15052 Clemons Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15052 Clemons Circle have a pool?
No, 15052 Clemons Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15052 Clemons Circle have accessible units?
No, 15052 Clemons Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15052 Clemons Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15052 Clemons Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 15052 Clemons Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 15052 Clemons Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
