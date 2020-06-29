All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

150 Crescent Moon

150 Crescent Moon · No Longer Available
Location

150 Crescent Moon, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
Beautifully upgraded home in the BEST location of Orchard Hills II. Private with views and easy access to community amenities: pool,
park, clubhouse. Home features Main floor bedroom and bathroom and an additional 2 bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. Each room
in the home has their own bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. 2 car attached garage
with storage nook, as well as, in home stackable laundry (washer/dryer included). Wood flooring throughout the home with carpet
in the bedrooms. Carefully chosen window coverings throughout the home. Home is within boundary of award winning Irvine Unified
School District -- within walking distance to Northwood High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Crescent Moon have any available units?
150 Crescent Moon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 150 Crescent Moon have?
Some of 150 Crescent Moon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Crescent Moon currently offering any rent specials?
150 Crescent Moon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Crescent Moon pet-friendly?
No, 150 Crescent Moon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 150 Crescent Moon offer parking?
Yes, 150 Crescent Moon offers parking.
Does 150 Crescent Moon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Crescent Moon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Crescent Moon have a pool?
Yes, 150 Crescent Moon has a pool.
Does 150 Crescent Moon have accessible units?
No, 150 Crescent Moon does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Crescent Moon have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Crescent Moon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Crescent Moon have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Crescent Moon does not have units with air conditioning.
