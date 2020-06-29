150 Crescent Moon

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded home in the BEST location of Orchard Hills II. Private with views and easy access to community amenities: pool,
park, clubhouse. Home features Main floor bedroom and bathroom and an additional 2 bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. Each room
in the home has their own bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. 2 car attached garage
with storage nook, as well as, in home stackable laundry (washer/dryer included). Wood flooring throughout the home with carpet
in the bedrooms. Carefully chosen window coverings throughout the home. Home is within boundary of award winning Irvine Unified
School District -- within walking distance to Northwood High School.