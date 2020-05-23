15 Stanford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Highly desirable 2 bed and 1.75 bath Princeton Townhome with short walking distance to UCI and University Town Center Shopping center. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Real wood floor downstairs, new carpets upstairs. Upgraded kitchen with new appliances. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet. All bathrooms have new vanities, framed mirrors and vessel sinks. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer included. Private backyard with view of mature landscaping. 1 car garage and 1 carport attached, plus 1 additional overnight parking permit. HOA amenities include pools, spas, tennis courts, barbeque, and parks. Close to Turtle Rock Elementary, Rancho SJ middle school and University High School.