Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:44 PM

15 Stanford Court

15 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Location

15 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Highly desirable 2 bed and 1.75 bath Princeton Townhome with short walking distance to UCI and University Town Center Shopping center. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Real wood floor downstairs, new carpets upstairs. Upgraded kitchen with new appliances. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet. All bathrooms have new vanities, framed mirrors and vessel sinks. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer included. Private backyard with view of mature landscaping. 1 car garage and 1 carport attached, plus 1 additional overnight parking permit. HOA amenities include pools, spas, tennis courts, barbeque, and parks. Close to Turtle Rock Elementary, Rancho SJ middle school and University High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Stanford Court have any available units?
15 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Stanford Court have?
Some of 15 Stanford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
15 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 15 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 15 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 15 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Stanford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 15 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 15 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 15 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Stanford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
