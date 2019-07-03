Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing very clean, highly upgraded newer home in premiere West Irvine location. Gourmet Kitchen W/Large Island, marble fireplace, lush carpet, neutral stone flooring, wiring package, open Floor Plan, jacuzzi tub, Huge Pantry & Laundry rooms, tons of storage, no neighbors behind your home. High private wall. All Bedroom are up and large with walk in closet, walk to schools, cul de sac location. Large private yard. Hurry. Will not last! Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator! A/C works really Nice!