Irvine, CA
14931 Rancho Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14931 Rancho Circle

14931 Rancho Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14931 Rancho Circle, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful two-story residence with 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2 ½ bathrooms. Recently remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, an electric stove, and a dishwasher. Upstairs you will find two brand new remodeled full bathrooms and brand new carpeting. Spacious grass backyard with fruit trees, and pet friendly. Great location on the corner of a quiet cul-de-sac with no through traffic. Walking distance from Greentree Elementary School, close to Irvine Valley College, UC Irvine, nearby shopping, restaurants and entertainment. HOA Amenities include a community pool, park, playgrounds, and community events. Move In Ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14931 Rancho Circle have any available units?
14931 Rancho Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14931 Rancho Circle have?
Some of 14931 Rancho Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14931 Rancho Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14931 Rancho Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14931 Rancho Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 14931 Rancho Circle is pet friendly.
Does 14931 Rancho Circle offer parking?
No, 14931 Rancho Circle does not offer parking.
Does 14931 Rancho Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14931 Rancho Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14931 Rancho Circle have a pool?
Yes, 14931 Rancho Circle has a pool.
Does 14931 Rancho Circle have accessible units?
No, 14931 Rancho Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14931 Rancho Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14931 Rancho Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 14931 Rancho Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14931 Rancho Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
