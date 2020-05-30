14931 Rancho Circle

Amenities

Beautiful two-story residence with 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2 ½ bathrooms. Recently remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, an electric stove, and a dishwasher. Upstairs you will find two brand new remodeled full bathrooms and brand new carpeting. Spacious grass backyard with fruit trees, and pet friendly. Great location on the corner of a quiet cul-de-sac with no through traffic. Walking distance from Greentree Elementary School, close to Irvine Valley College, UC Irvine, nearby shopping, restaurants and entertainment. HOA Amenities include a community pool, park, playgrounds, and community events. Move In Ready!!