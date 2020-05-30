148 Velvet Flower.

Amenities

Beautiful Santa Barbara-style Caserta Plan 3x home situated in the desirable Irvine community of Cypress Village. Located on a prime lot, a few steps away from community park, swimming pool, and elementary school inside Cypress Village. It features 3 bedroom suites all upstairs, 3.5 Bathrooms, plus spacious loft, private courtyard, 2-car attached Garage with epoxy finished floor. Open and bright floor plan with upgraded wood floor downstairs and upgraded carpet upstairs. Custom plantation shutters throughout the house and abundant recessed can lights. Gourmet Upgraded Kitchen with full custom back splash and cortz counter top. Bosch Stainless steel Appliance includes 5 Burner cooktop, hood, built-in oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. The nearby Cypress Village shopping center and Woodbury Town Center provides everything you need. Come and enjoy pools, heated spas, parks, tennis courts, baseball field, numerous playgrounds, and much more. No Pets please.