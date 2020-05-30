All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like
148 Velvet Flower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
148 Velvet Flower
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

148 Velvet Flower

148 Velvet Flower · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

148 Velvet Flower, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Santa Barbara-style Caserta Plan 3x home situated in the desirable Irvine community of Cypress Village. Located on a prime lot, a few steps away from community park, swimming pool, and elementary school inside Cypress Village. It features 3 bedroom suites all upstairs, 3.5 Bathrooms, plus spacious loft, private courtyard, 2-car attached Garage with epoxy finished floor. Open and bright floor plan with upgraded wood floor downstairs and upgraded carpet upstairs. Custom plantation shutters throughout the house and abundant recessed can lights. Gourmet Upgraded Kitchen with full custom back splash and cortz counter top. Bosch Stainless steel Appliance includes 5 Burner cooktop, hood, built-in oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. The nearby Cypress Village shopping center and Woodbury Town Center provides everything you need. Come and enjoy pools, heated spas, parks, tennis courts, baseball field, numerous playgrounds, and much more. No Pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 148 Velvet Flower have any available units?
148 Velvet Flower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 148 Velvet Flower have?
Some of 148 Velvet Flower's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Velvet Flower currently offering any rent specials?
148 Velvet Flower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Velvet Flower pet-friendly?
No, 148 Velvet Flower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 148 Velvet Flower offer parking?
Yes, 148 Velvet Flower offers parking.
Does 148 Velvet Flower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Velvet Flower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Velvet Flower have a pool?
Yes, 148 Velvet Flower has a pool.
Does 148 Velvet Flower have accessible units?
No, 148 Velvet Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Velvet Flower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Velvet Flower has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Velvet Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Velvet Flower does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly PlacesIrvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridgeWestparkRancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley CollegeBrandman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology