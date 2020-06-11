All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 148 Almador.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
148 Almador
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

148 Almador

148 Almador · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

148 Almador, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this lovely townhouse in the heart of Westpark. This newly refreshed end-unit offers an oversized lot and two master bedrooms! This two-story condo features a recently updated kitchen. The living room has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and a cozy fireplace for your comfort. Downstairs you will also find a powder room for your guests and a separate dining area. Sliding doors lead from the living room to your private patio with grass side yard. Upstairs you will find two spacious master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, plenty of closet space and high ceilings. The attached garage offers parking for two cars. Westpark Las Palmas amenities include two pools & two spas, and a community park area. This home is located in an excellent location near the I-405, Ralphs, CVS, restaurants, trails, parks and Irvine schools. Available immediately. Pets will be considered. Refrigerator included at no warranty. Washer and dryer hookups available, but no washer and dryer provided. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Almador have any available units?
148 Almador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 148 Almador have?
Some of 148 Almador's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Almador currently offering any rent specials?
148 Almador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Almador pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Almador is pet friendly.
Does 148 Almador offer parking?
Yes, 148 Almador offers parking.
Does 148 Almador have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Almador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Almador have a pool?
Yes, 148 Almador has a pool.
Does 148 Almador have accessible units?
No, 148 Almador does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Almador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Almador has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Almador have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Almador does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology