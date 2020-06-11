148 Almador

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this lovely townhouse in the heart of Westpark. This newly refreshed end-unit offers an oversized lot and two master bedrooms! This two-story condo features a recently updated kitchen. The living room has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and a cozy fireplace for your comfort. Downstairs you will also find a powder room for your guests and a separate dining area. Sliding doors lead from the living room to your private patio with grass side yard. Upstairs you will find two spacious master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, plenty of closet space and high ceilings. The attached garage offers parking for two cars. Westpark Las Palmas amenities include two pools & two spas, and a community park area. This home is located in an excellent location near the I-405, Ralphs, CVS, restaurants, trails, parks and Irvine schools. Available immediately. Pets will be considered. Refrigerator included at no warranty. Washer and dryer hookups available, but no washer and dryer provided. No smokers.