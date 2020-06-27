14741 Deer Park Street

Amenities

Beautiful single family home in a great location! Walking distance to top-rated Irvine High School, Venado Middle School, and Greentree Elementary, as well as shopping plazas and the community park! This home boasts 2 master suites upstairs in addition to 2 bedrooms and a loft! Updated kitchen opens up to a large dining area and is adjacent to a newly constructed spacious family room and a living room with high ceilings. Downstairs there is also a powder bathroom, and an updated 2 car garage with built-in storage cabinets and a work space. Custom painting throughout the house! Huge backyard with several fruit trees (guava, blood orange, loquat, peaches and sugar apples)!