Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

14741 Deer Park Street

14741 Deer Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

14741 Deer Park Street, Irvine, CA 92604
Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Beautiful single family home in a great location! Walking distance to top-rated Irvine High School, Venado Middle School, and Greentree Elementary, as well as shopping plazas and the community park! This home boasts 2 master suites upstairs in addition to 2 bedrooms and a loft! Updated kitchen opens up to a large dining area and is adjacent to a newly constructed spacious family room and a living room with high ceilings. Downstairs there is also a powder bathroom, and an updated 2 car garage with built-in storage cabinets and a work space. Custom painting throughout the house! Huge backyard with several fruit trees (guava, blood orange, loquat, peaches and sugar apples)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

