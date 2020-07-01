147 Linda Vista.

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is move in ready. 2019 Brand New Detached Home located in the new gated community development of Barcelona in Los Olivos, Irvine. Great location with easy access to 5/405/133 freeways and minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and the Los Olivos Shopping Center. Hardwood floors throughout! 10 Foot Ceilings and Panoramic floor-to-ceiling sliding glass panal Doors with remote controlled roller shades that open to a fully landscaped patio backyard. Gourmet Kitchen features a Walk-In Pantry, beautiful countertops, Built-in Stainless Steel KitchenAid Appliances complete with French Door Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, 6 Burner Commercial-Style cooktop and oven. More upgrades abound with Plantation Shutters throughout, Master Bath with Freestanding Soaking Tub and Separate Spa Like Shower. Smart Home features such as Wifi Controlled Lutron Home Lighting Automation System and Thermostat. Steps from the community amenities like Barcelona's Private Resort Style Pool and a short walk to the new Los Olivos Community Park with Soccer Fields, Basketball and Tennis Courts and a musical themed Playground plus a 6,700 square foot Community Center. Located within the Award Winning Irvine School District including University High School. Minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and walking distance to the Los Olivos Marketplace with Whole Foods Market. Downstairs bedroom with full bath; Upstairs master bedroom, master bath, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and loft.