147 Linda Vista.
147 Linda Vista
147 Linda Vista

147 Linda Vista · No Longer Available
Irvine
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

147 Linda Vista, Irvine, CA 92618

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
new construction
tennis court
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is move in ready. 2019 Brand New Detached Home located in the new gated community development of Barcelona in Los Olivos, Irvine. Great location with easy access to 5/405/133 freeways and minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and the Los Olivos Shopping Center. Hardwood floors throughout! 10 Foot Ceilings and Panoramic floor-to-ceiling sliding glass panal Doors with remote controlled roller shades that open to a fully landscaped patio backyard. Gourmet Kitchen features a Walk-In Pantry, beautiful countertops, Built-in Stainless Steel KitchenAid Appliances complete with French Door Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, 6 Burner Commercial-Style cooktop and oven. More upgrades abound with Plantation Shutters throughout, Master Bath with Freestanding Soaking Tub and Separate Spa Like Shower. Smart Home features such as Wifi Controlled Lutron Home Lighting Automation System and Thermostat. Steps from the community amenities like Barcelona's Private Resort Style Pool and a short walk to the new Los Olivos Community Park with Soccer Fields, Basketball and Tennis Courts and a musical themed Playground plus a 6,700 square foot Community Center. Located within the Award Winning Irvine School District including University High School. Minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and walking distance to the Los Olivos Marketplace with Whole Foods Market. Downstairs bedroom with full bath; Upstairs master bedroom, master bath, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 147 Linda Vista have any available units?
147 Linda Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 147 Linda Vista have?
Some of 147 Linda Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
147 Linda Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 147 Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 147 Linda Vista offer parking?
No, 147 Linda Vista does not offer parking.
Does 147 Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Linda Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Linda Vista have a pool?
Yes, 147 Linda Vista has a pool.
Does 147 Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 147 Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Linda Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Linda Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Linda Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

