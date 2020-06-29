All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:11 AM

146 Toretta

146 Toretta · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

146 Toretta, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This Brand new, Tuscan exterior style two story contemporary Single-Family Designs home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms that's located in the guard gated community, the Reserve at Orchard Hills with award winning Irvine schools. *** It is located on a very unique location of an oversized corner lot with its own front walk way and beautiful scenic view***

This bright open floor plan interiors which balance comfort with style that connects Great room with dinning room and modern kitchen. The Gourmet kitchen has walk-in pantry, upgraded cabinetry, Quartz countertop and full tile back splash. stainless appliances and brand new refrigerator. The home features a panoramic doors that opens to the backyard. The first floor has a downstairs bedroom and one bathroom. Custom designed interior paint color with upgraded flooring and carpeting through out the house. The second floor has one master suite and two more bedrooms that share another hall way bathroom. Master suite offers walk-in closets ,and master shower has upgraded dual vanities, walk-in shower with a beautiful bathtub.

The home is conveniently located within walking distance to the resort style community park, and nearby Orchard Hills community shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Toretta have any available units?
146 Toretta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 146 Toretta have?
Some of 146 Toretta's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Toretta currently offering any rent specials?
146 Toretta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Toretta pet-friendly?
No, 146 Toretta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 146 Toretta offer parking?
Yes, 146 Toretta offers parking.
Does 146 Toretta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Toretta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Toretta have a pool?
No, 146 Toretta does not have a pool.
Does 146 Toretta have accessible units?
No, 146 Toretta does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Toretta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Toretta has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Toretta have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Toretta does not have units with air conditioning.

