146 Toretta

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This Brand new, Tuscan exterior style two story contemporary Single-Family Designs home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms that's located in the guard gated community, the Reserve at Orchard Hills with award winning Irvine schools. *** It is located on a very unique location of an oversized corner lot with its own front walk way and beautiful scenic view***



This bright open floor plan interiors which balance comfort with style that connects Great room with dinning room and modern kitchen. The Gourmet kitchen has walk-in pantry, upgraded cabinetry, Quartz countertop and full tile back splash. stainless appliances and brand new refrigerator. The home features a panoramic doors that opens to the backyard. The first floor has a downstairs bedroom and one bathroom. Custom designed interior paint color with upgraded flooring and carpeting through out the house. The second floor has one master suite and two more bedrooms that share another hall way bathroom. Master suite offers walk-in closets ,and master shower has upgraded dual vanities, walk-in shower with a beautiful bathtub.



The home is conveniently located within walking distance to the resort style community park, and nearby Orchard Hills community shopping center.