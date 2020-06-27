All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

146 Streamwood

146 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Location

146 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Light And Bright Upgraded End Unit In Prime Location.New Pergo Flooring. Newer Paint And Carpet.Newer Dish Washer.Move In Condition.View And Sound Of Streams Gives This Unit A Tranquil Feel.Covered Car Port #530. Close To Bike Trails,shopping,transportation Corridors This one bedroom one bathroom Irvine home located in a tranquil community with running streams and curving pathways. Enjoy exclusive owner access with your family and friends to the association pool, spa, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Conveniently located next to the Northwood Shopping Center, recreational parks, and Irvine Valley College. Popular Irvine springs upper unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Streamwood have any available units?
146 Streamwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 146 Streamwood have?
Some of 146 Streamwood's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
146 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Streamwood pet-friendly?
No, 146 Streamwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 146 Streamwood offer parking?
Yes, 146 Streamwood offers parking.
Does 146 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Streamwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Streamwood have a pool?
Yes, 146 Streamwood has a pool.
Does 146 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 146 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Streamwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Streamwood does not have units with air conditioning.
