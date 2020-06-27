146 Streamwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

Light And Bright Upgraded End Unit In Prime Location.New Pergo Flooring. Newer Paint And Carpet.Newer Dish Washer.Move In Condition.View And Sound Of Streams Gives This Unit A Tranquil Feel.Covered Car Port #530. Close To Bike Trails,shopping,transportation Corridors This one bedroom one bathroom Irvine home located in a tranquil community with running streams and curving pathways. Enjoy exclusive owner access with your family and friends to the association pool, spa, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Conveniently located next to the Northwood Shopping Center, recreational parks, and Irvine Valley College. Popular Irvine springs upper unit