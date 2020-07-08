146 Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool tennis court

Wonderful opportunity to live in a centrally located, upgraded 1 bedroom home in Irvine! This home has been recently upgraded and features all newer kitchen appliances (microwave, dishwasher, stove, and washer/dryer unit), White quartz kitchen counter top, a large living area, built in cabinets offering plenty of storage in both the living room and bedroom, and marble bathroom vanity. The open kitchen lets you look out into the living room so you can entertain guests while cooking. The patio adjacent to the living room offers beautiful views of trees with a serene creek that runs throughout the community. Community amenities include multiple tennis courts, 2 outdoor pools with spas, enclosed tot lot, basketball court, gym, and newly remodeled clubhouse. Home comes with one assigned carport along with a parking hang tag for second car to be parked within the community. Additional cars and guests may park on the street where there is ample parking. Home is centrally located in Irvine and between both the 5 and 405 freeway, minutes away from Irvine Spectrum, biking trails, and walking distance to local parks including the dog park! Water and trash are included.