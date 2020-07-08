All apartments in Irvine
146 Lemon Grove

146 Lemon Grove · No Longer Available
Location

146 Lemon Grove, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Wonderful opportunity to live in a centrally located, upgraded 1 bedroom home in Irvine! This home has been recently upgraded and features all newer kitchen appliances (microwave, dishwasher, stove, and washer/dryer unit), White quartz kitchen counter top, a large living area, built in cabinets offering plenty of storage in both the living room and bedroom, and marble bathroom vanity. The open kitchen lets you look out into the living room so you can entertain guests while cooking. The patio adjacent to the living room offers beautiful views of trees with a serene creek that runs throughout the community. Community amenities include multiple tennis courts, 2 outdoor pools with spas, enclosed tot lot, basketball court, gym, and newly remodeled clubhouse. Home comes with one assigned carport along with a parking hang tag for second car to be parked within the community. Additional cars and guests may park on the street where there is ample parking. Home is centrally located in Irvine and between both the 5 and 405 freeway, minutes away from Irvine Spectrum, biking trails, and walking distance to local parks including the dog park! Water and trash are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Lemon Grove have any available units?
146 Lemon Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 146 Lemon Grove have?
Some of 146 Lemon Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Lemon Grove currently offering any rent specials?
146 Lemon Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Lemon Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Lemon Grove is pet friendly.
Does 146 Lemon Grove offer parking?
Yes, 146 Lemon Grove offers parking.
Does 146 Lemon Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 Lemon Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Lemon Grove have a pool?
Yes, 146 Lemon Grove has a pool.
Does 146 Lemon Grove have accessible units?
No, 146 Lemon Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Lemon Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Lemon Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Lemon Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Lemon Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

