All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 146 Acamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
146 Acamar
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:22 AM

146 Acamar

146 Acamar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

146 Acamar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Nestled in the amazing Great Park/Beacon community is this pristine inner end unit town home with thousands of dollars in upgrades and the perfect location with tons of natural light. Biggest 3 bedroom floorplan in Beacon Park!! It has 3 generous sized bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, an open concept kitchen with gorgeous ceasarstone counter tops set off by dark cherry wood cabinets and a beautiful backsplash. All appliances are top of the line and off of the kitchen is a massive great room --great for entertaining guests. The grand master suite has a large walk-in closet and an en suite bath with spacious counter tops and a sumptuous over-sized shower. Each large bedroom has its own en suite bath, including the very private bedroom/office downstairs on the first level. The top-of-the-line window shutters on every window throughout offer muted ambiance to the rooms in the home when closed. Adding to the beauty of the home is the light slate wood plank ceramic tile flooring. Plush carpeting continues the slate pallet theme into the bedrooms and all appliances including washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in lease. This amazing home is walking distance from the high performance Beacon Park K-8 state-of-the-art school. The community boasts several environmentally friendly parks with resort style pool areas, biking and hiking trails and the enormous Great Park sports complex with championship baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts, tennis courts and flex fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Acamar have any available units?
146 Acamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 146 Acamar have?
Some of 146 Acamar's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Acamar currently offering any rent specials?
146 Acamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Acamar pet-friendly?
No, 146 Acamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 146 Acamar offer parking?
Yes, 146 Acamar offers parking.
Does 146 Acamar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 Acamar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Acamar have a pool?
Yes, 146 Acamar has a pool.
Does 146 Acamar have accessible units?
No, 146 Acamar does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Acamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Acamar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Acamar have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Acamar does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology