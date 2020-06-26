146 Acamar

Amenities

Nestled in the amazing Great Park/Beacon community is this pristine inner end unit town home with thousands of dollars in upgrades and the perfect location with tons of natural light. Biggest 3 bedroom floorplan in Beacon Park!! It has 3 generous sized bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, an open concept kitchen with gorgeous ceasarstone counter tops set off by dark cherry wood cabinets and a beautiful backsplash. All appliances are top of the line and off of the kitchen is a massive great room --great for entertaining guests. The grand master suite has a large walk-in closet and an en suite bath with spacious counter tops and a sumptuous over-sized shower. Each large bedroom has its own en suite bath, including the very private bedroom/office downstairs on the first level. The top-of-the-line window shutters on every window throughout offer muted ambiance to the rooms in the home when closed. Adding to the beauty of the home is the light slate wood plank ceramic tile flooring. Plush carpeting continues the slate pallet theme into the bedrooms and all appliances including washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in lease. This amazing home is walking distance from the high performance Beacon Park K-8 state-of-the-art school. The community boasts several environmentally friendly parks with resort style pool areas, biking and hiking trails and the enormous Great Park sports complex with championship baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts, tennis courts and flex fields.