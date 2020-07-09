14501 Linden Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to College Park, the best kept secret in Irvine! Berkeley Model, only floorplan with a Main floor Level Bedroom and Bath. Corner Lot, very private. Laminate Floors. Kitchen with Tile Flooring, Granite Counters, Beechwood Cabinets, Oven. Large, bright Living Room opens to Dining Area. Step down Family Room with beautiful random stone Fireplace. Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, and Balcony. Two additional Bedrooms upstairs as well. Covered Patio. Backyard has raised flowerbeds lining rear of large concrete and brick paved area - plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing! Home is down the street from 7.5 acre park area, with large playground, and award-winning College Park Elementary School. Enjoy the convenience of nearby stores including Trader Joe's, Starbucks, and the Walnut Village Shopping Center.