All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 14501 Linden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
14501 Linden Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

14501 Linden Avenue

14501 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14501 Linden Avenue, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
Welcome to College Park, the best kept secret in Irvine! Berkeley Model, only floorplan with a Main floor Level Bedroom and Bath. Corner Lot, very private. Laminate Floors. Kitchen with Tile Flooring, Granite Counters, Beechwood Cabinets, Oven. Large, bright Living Room opens to Dining Area. Step down Family Room with beautiful random stone Fireplace. Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, and Balcony. Two additional Bedrooms upstairs as well. Covered Patio. Backyard has raised flowerbeds lining rear of large concrete and brick paved area - plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing! Home is down the street from 7.5 acre park area, with large playground, and award-winning College Park Elementary School. Enjoy the convenience of nearby stores including Trader Joe's, Starbucks, and the Walnut Village Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14501 Linden Avenue have any available units?
14501 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14501 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 14501 Linden Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14501 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14501 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14501 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14501 Linden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14501 Linden Avenue offer parking?
No, 14501 Linden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14501 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14501 Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14501 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 14501 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14501 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14501 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14501 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14501 Linden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14501 Linden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14501 Linden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology