145 Interval

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

State Of The Art Home In Parasol Park Neighborhood In Irvine - Somerset at Parasol Park is situated within The Great Park Neighborhoods, offering a wonderful family-oriented lifestyle in the city of Irvine. This collection of features luxurious modern design details and a smart floorplan that give everyone in the family their own space.

four bedrooms and feature the open-concept living areas such as large outdoor upper decks, open lofts and/or bonus rooms. Somerset is also features Lennars signature Everythings Included program and each home is powered by state-of-the art solar systems provided by Sunstreet Energy Group! Living in Parasol Park, your family will be within reach to award-winning schools, world-renowned shopping, nearby hiking trails, beaches and so much more! Call to schedule your tour today: 949-930-9991



Somerset Residence 2

https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/orange-county/irvine/great-park-neighborhoods/somerset-at-parasol-park/residence-2



