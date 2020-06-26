All apartments in Irvine
145 Dolci

Location

145 Dolci, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Gorgeous 2 story home situated in the highly desirable gated community of Reserve at Orchard Hills. Fabulous floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on the main floor. Large master suite with good size of walk-in closet, separate bathtub and shower, dual-sink vanity is gorgeously upgraded. A private and comfortable guest suite is located in the front of the house on the main floor. Spacious gourmet kitchen with bright open floor plan equips pretty quartz counter tops, 6 gas burner cooktop, full backsplash at cook stove, large center island with seating, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood flooring covers most of the main floor. All bedrooms have LED recessed lighting installed for a bright living. Other features include LED recessed lighting throughout, plantation shutters, custom draperies, tankless water heater, on-demand expedited hot water delivery system, and low-E, dual-pane window glass. The professionally landscaped backyard is perfect for entertaining and relaxation. The breathtaking valley views, resort-inspired amenities, beautiful parks and scenic trails that dot the landscape of Orchard Hills encourage a lifestyle of recreation, leisure and connection. Nearby Orchard Hills Shopping Center offers a wonderful opportunity for local shopping and dining, while the village's accessibility to top schools, upscale retail centers and freeways brings convenience to busy lifestyles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Dolci have any available units?
145 Dolci doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 145 Dolci have?
Some of 145 Dolci's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Dolci currently offering any rent specials?
145 Dolci is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Dolci pet-friendly?
No, 145 Dolci is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 145 Dolci offer parking?
Yes, 145 Dolci offers parking.
Does 145 Dolci have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Dolci does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Dolci have a pool?
No, 145 Dolci does not have a pool.
Does 145 Dolci have accessible units?
No, 145 Dolci does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Dolci have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Dolci has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Dolci have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Dolci does not have units with air conditioning.

