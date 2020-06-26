Amenities

Gorgeous 2 story home situated in the highly desirable gated community of Reserve at Orchard Hills. Fabulous floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on the main floor. Large master suite with good size of walk-in closet, separate bathtub and shower, dual-sink vanity is gorgeously upgraded. A private and comfortable guest suite is located in the front of the house on the main floor. Spacious gourmet kitchen with bright open floor plan equips pretty quartz counter tops, 6 gas burner cooktop, full backsplash at cook stove, large center island with seating, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood flooring covers most of the main floor. All bedrooms have LED recessed lighting installed for a bright living. Other features include LED recessed lighting throughout, plantation shutters, custom draperies, tankless water heater, on-demand expedited hot water delivery system, and low-E, dual-pane window glass. The professionally landscaped backyard is perfect for entertaining and relaxation. The breathtaking valley views, resort-inspired amenities, beautiful parks and scenic trails that dot the landscape of Orchard Hills encourage a lifestyle of recreation, leisure and connection. Nearby Orchard Hills Shopping Center offers a wonderful opportunity for local shopping and dining, while the village's accessibility to top schools, upscale retail centers and freeways brings convenience to busy lifestyles.