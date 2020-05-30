All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 143 Borrego.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
143 Borrego
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

143 Borrego

143 Borrego · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

143 Borrego, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
HIGHLY UPGRADED DETACHED HOME W/FULL DRIVEWAY IN A SAMLL CULDE-SAC STREET*DEFINITELY BETTER THAN A NEW HOME*Most popular Colibri Plan One designed by Ryland Homes w/WIDE OPEN LIVING SPACE in the Portola Springs Community*Short walking distance to new Elementary school**This home features 4 Bed+3 Baths+California Room, 2 Car garage w/1935 SF of living space*Downstairs bedroom w/full bath w/large walk-in shower*Bright & open layout w/many windows & natural lights*Many upgrades including Hardwood floor downstairs, upgraded carpet upstairs throughout, recessed lights, custom two-tone paint, Designer's selection tile floor in all baths*Chef’s kitchen features White cabinetry, upgraded Granite countertop w/full backsplash, SS appliances, big center island, breakfast nook bar & huge walk-in pantry*Formal dining w/wide open sliding glass door to cozy California room*Great room w/ceiling fan & crown molding*Huge master bedroom w/sitting area and large walk-in closet*Master bath w/Beautiful tile floor, dual sinks, dressing desk, oval tub & walk-in shower w/upgraded Quartz wall*Good size of bedrooms**Laundry room w/convenient sink and plenty of cabinets**Desirable size of private back yard w/brick works landscaping for low maintenance*Perfect location w/closed to shopping, pool & spa, tennis courts, hiking/biking trails, parks & other amenities that Portola Springs*MUST SEE*IT WON'T LAST LONG

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Borrego have any available units?
143 Borrego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 143 Borrego have?
Some of 143 Borrego's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Borrego currently offering any rent specials?
143 Borrego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Borrego pet-friendly?
No, 143 Borrego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 143 Borrego offer parking?
Yes, 143 Borrego offers parking.
Does 143 Borrego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Borrego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Borrego have a pool?
Yes, 143 Borrego has a pool.
Does 143 Borrego have accessible units?
No, 143 Borrego does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Borrego have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Borrego has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Borrego have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Borrego does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology