143 Borrego

Amenities
HIGHLY UPGRADED DETACHED HOME W/FULL DRIVEWAY IN A SAMLL CULDE-SAC STREET*DEFINITELY BETTER THAN A NEW HOME*Most popular Colibri Plan One designed by Ryland Homes w/WIDE OPEN LIVING SPACE in the Portola Springs Community*Short walking distance to new Elementary school**This home features 4 Bed+3 Baths+California Room, 2 Car garage w/1935 SF of living space*Downstairs bedroom w/full bath w/large walk-in shower*Bright & open layout w/many windows & natural lights*Many upgrades including Hardwood floor downstairs, upgraded carpet upstairs throughout, recessed lights, custom two-tone paint, Designer's selection tile floor in all baths*Chef’s kitchen features White cabinetry, upgraded Granite countertop w/full backsplash, SS appliances, big center island, breakfast nook bar & huge walk-in pantry*Formal dining w/wide open sliding glass door to cozy California room*Great room w/ceiling fan & crown molding*Huge master bedroom w/sitting area and large walk-in closet*Master bath w/Beautiful tile floor, dual sinks, dressing desk, oval tub & walk-in shower w/upgraded Quartz wall*Good size of bedrooms**Laundry room w/convenient sink and plenty of cabinets**Desirable size of private back yard w/brick works landscaping for low maintenance*Perfect location w/closed to shopping, pool & spa, tennis courts, hiking/biking trails, parks & other amenities that Portola Springs*MUST SEE*IT WON'T LAST LONG