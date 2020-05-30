143 Borrego

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

HIGHLY UPGRADED DETACHED HOME W/FULL DRIVEWAY IN A SAMLL CULDE-SAC STREET*DEFINITELY BETTER THAN A NEW HOME*Most popular Colibri Plan One designed by Ryland Homes w/WIDE OPEN LIVING SPACE in the Portola Springs Community*Short walking distance to new Elementary school**This home features 4 Bed+3 Baths+California Room, 2 Car garage w/1935 SF of living space*Downstairs bedroom w/full bath w/large walk-in shower*Bright & open layout w/many windows & natural lights*Many upgrades including Hardwood floor downstairs, upgraded carpet upstairs throughout, recessed lights, custom two-tone paint, Designer's selection tile floor in all baths*Chef’s kitchen features White cabinetry, upgraded Granite countertop w/full backsplash, SS appliances, big center island, breakfast nook bar & huge walk-in pantry*Formal dining w/wide open sliding glass door to cozy California room*Great room w/ceiling fan & crown molding*Huge master bedroom w/sitting area and large walk-in closet*Master bath w/Beautiful tile floor, dual sinks, dressing desk, oval tub & walk-in shower w/upgraded Quartz wall*Good size of bedrooms**Laundry room w/convenient sink and plenty of cabinets**Desirable size of private back yard w/brick works landscaping for low maintenance*Perfect location w/closed to shopping, pool & spa, tennis courts, hiking/biking trails, parks & other amenities that Portola Springs*MUST SEE*IT WON'T LAST LONG