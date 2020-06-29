All apartments in Irvine
143 Allium
143 Allium

143 Allium · No Longer Available
Location

143 Allium, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Pavillion Park Single Family house with 4 suites and a loft. All bedroom has their own bathrooms plus powder room. Downstairs has a Junior suite with separate entrance, separate bathroom, separate Bar area and seperate living area. Upstairs has Master suite and 2 other suite. Premier large Lot Location with no houses in front and good size backyard, close to the resort style community recreation center with a pool, spa and park. Open kitchen area with a big island, and a big sliding door lead to California Room with fireplace. Build with energy-efficient construction standards. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District. Close to Woodbury Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum Center, and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Allium have any available units?
143 Allium doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 143 Allium have?
Some of 143 Allium's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Allium currently offering any rent specials?
143 Allium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Allium pet-friendly?
No, 143 Allium is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 143 Allium offer parking?
Yes, 143 Allium offers parking.
Does 143 Allium have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Allium does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Allium have a pool?
Yes, 143 Allium has a pool.
Does 143 Allium have accessible units?
No, 143 Allium does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Allium have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Allium has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Allium have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Allium does not have units with air conditioning.

