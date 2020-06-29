143 Allium

Amenities

Pavillion Park Single Family house with 4 suites and a loft. All bedroom has their own bathrooms plus powder room. Downstairs has a Junior suite with separate entrance, separate bathroom, separate Bar area and seperate living area. Upstairs has Master suite and 2 other suite. Premier large Lot Location with no houses in front and good size backyard, close to the resort style community recreation center with a pool, spa and park. Open kitchen area with a big island, and a big sliding door lead to California Room with fireplace. Build with energy-efficient construction standards. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District. Close to Woodbury Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum Center, and highways.