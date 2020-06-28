All apartments in Irvine
Location

1425 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool table
hot tub
Sophisticated Mid-rise Living-1 Bedroom + LOFT! Located on the top-fourth floor with vaulted ceilings in the gated community of A venue One in
Irvine, CA ! Beautiful "Residence One-A Loft Collection”, one bedroom, PLUS LOFT...one bathroom with approximately 846 Sq. Ft
which INCLUDES A LOFT which can be used as a bedroom or office! This home features custom paint throughout, granite slab
counter tops and designer European style cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, sterling high/low double
basin sink, and recessed lighting. The Living Room features a 2 story ceiling which offers much light and openness. Both the
bedroom and the living room open to the balcony. Enter the LOFT by way of a curving stairway and enjoy even better views of
the sky and the beautiful trees in the courtyard. This LOFT can be used as a bedroom OR an office! Enjoy the latest in luxury
urban living with resort like amenities including a gated community, spa, conference room, clubhouse with pool tables and plasma
TV, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Close to UCI, John Wayne A irport, Newport Beach, Fashion Island,
405/55 and 5 freeways. One A ssigned parking spot in structure nearest property and addl spots in other parking structure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Scholarship have any available units?
1425 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1425 Scholarship have?
Some of 1425 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1425 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 1425 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Scholarship have a pool?
No, 1425 Scholarship does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 1425 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Scholarship does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
