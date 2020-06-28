1425 Scholarship

Amenities

Sophisticated Mid-rise Living-1 Bedroom + LOFT! Located on the top-fourth floor with vaulted ceilings in the gated community of A venue One in

Irvine, CA ! Beautiful "Residence One-A Loft Collection”, one bedroom, PLUS LOFT...one bathroom with approximately 846 Sq. Ft

which INCLUDES A LOFT which can be used as a bedroom or office! This home features custom paint throughout, granite slab

counter tops and designer European style cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, sterling high/low double

basin sink, and recessed lighting. The Living Room features a 2 story ceiling which offers much light and openness. Both the

bedroom and the living room open to the balcony. Enter the LOFT by way of a curving stairway and enjoy even better views of

the sky and the beautiful trees in the courtyard. This LOFT can be used as a bedroom OR an office! Enjoy the latest in luxury

urban living with resort like amenities including a gated community, spa, conference room, clubhouse with pool tables and plasma

TV, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Close to UCI, John Wayne A irport, Newport Beach, Fashion Island,

405/55 and 5 freeways. One A ssigned parking spot in structure nearest property and addl spots in other parking structure.