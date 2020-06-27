142 Trellis Lane, Irvine, CA 92620 Northwood Point
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
As cute as a button! Beautifully and well cared for detached cottage home in Northwood! Two master bedrooms and an office. New paint and New carpet. Large wrap around yard. Walking distance to award winning Cayon View Elementary and Northwood High schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
