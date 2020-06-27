All apartments in Irvine
142 Trellis Lane
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:48 AM

142 Trellis Lane

142 Trellis Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

142 Trellis Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
As cute as a button! Beautifully and well cared for detached cottage home in Northwood! Two master bedrooms and an office. New paint and New carpet. Large wrap around yard. Walking distance to award winning Cayon View Elementary and Northwood High schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Trellis Lane have any available units?
142 Trellis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 142 Trellis Lane have?
Some of 142 Trellis Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Trellis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
142 Trellis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Trellis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 142 Trellis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 142 Trellis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 142 Trellis Lane offers parking.
Does 142 Trellis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Trellis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Trellis Lane have a pool?
No, 142 Trellis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 142 Trellis Lane have accessible units?
No, 142 Trellis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Trellis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Trellis Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Trellis Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Trellis Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
