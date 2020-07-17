142 Modjeska

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage new construction

View! Privacy View Brand new Tri-Pointe detached home at Cadence Park in the beautiful Great Park Community in Irvine! **The Lyric 1X Floor Plan is a stunning 2,055 SF.FT living space and 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath with third floor large bonus room and deck. **Open-concept great room that flows into kitchen and private outdoor courtyard **A gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops complemented with white shaker cabinets and a designer selected backsplash **Whirlpool stainless steel kitchen appliances at kitchen **Walk-in closet at master **White cabinets and designer selected backsplash at master bath **Upgraded flooring throughout **Upgraded paint throughout **Rooftop deck **Smart home technology with Amazon**Lyric homeowners-walking distance to New Cadence Park School (K-8), Award-winning Irvine Unified School District ( Portola High School)**Residents will take advantage of all of the wonderful amenities that the Great Park Neighborhoods has to offer such as pools, playgrounds, BBQs, clubhouses and more. Home ready for move-in.