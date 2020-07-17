All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 142 Modjeska.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
142 Modjeska
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM

142 Modjeska

142 Modjeska · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

142 Modjeska, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
View! Privacy View Brand new Tri-Pointe detached home at Cadence Park in the beautiful Great Park Community in Irvine! **The Lyric 1X Floor Plan is a stunning 2,055 SF.FT living space and 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath with third floor large bonus room and deck. **Open-concept great room that flows into kitchen and private outdoor courtyard **A gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops complemented with white shaker cabinets and a designer selected backsplash **Whirlpool stainless steel kitchen appliances at kitchen **Walk-in closet at master **White cabinets and designer selected backsplash at master bath **Upgraded flooring throughout **Upgraded paint throughout **Rooftop deck **Smart home technology with Amazon**Lyric homeowners-walking distance to New Cadence Park School (K-8), Award-winning Irvine Unified School District ( Portola High School)**Residents will take advantage of all of the wonderful amenities that the Great Park Neighborhoods has to offer such as pools, playgrounds, BBQs, clubhouses and more. Home ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Modjeska have any available units?
142 Modjeska doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 142 Modjeska have?
Some of 142 Modjeska's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Modjeska currently offering any rent specials?
142 Modjeska is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Modjeska pet-friendly?
No, 142 Modjeska is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 142 Modjeska offer parking?
Yes, 142 Modjeska offers parking.
Does 142 Modjeska have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Modjeska does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Modjeska have a pool?
Yes, 142 Modjeska has a pool.
Does 142 Modjeska have accessible units?
No, 142 Modjeska does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Modjeska have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Modjeska has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Modjeska have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Modjeska does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology